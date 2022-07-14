CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County has received nearly $85,000 to create a reentry coalition to provide services to recently restored citizens.
According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation, the goal of the program is to provide resources to help promote successful reintegration of formerly incarcerated people, reduce recidivism and increase public safety.
“Our goals acknowledge that strong partnerships with community providers, employers, the faith community, survivors and others are necessary to effectively address recidivism,” ODR states on their website. “They also recognize that when it comes to reentry transition, being crime free is important, but it is not enough. Successful Reentry Coalitions give former offenders opportunities to support themselves through legitimate and productive work, reducing recidivism and improving public safety. Reentry Coalitions support the design to ensure that such people, like every other citizen, can find employment, access stable housing, support their kids and families, and become active contributors to their communities.”
Wendy Gatewood, associate director of Pickaway Area Recovery Services, applied for the grant in 10 days.
“This is very exciting,” Gatewood said of the grant. “I only asked for $74,000 and they gave me the extra. This is the first one we’ve had in Pickaway County. This is huge.”
Gatewood said the program will help anyone coming back into the county from prison or jail to get back on their feet.
“Anyone can reach out and I’ll reach out to them, people that need help with court fees, birth certificates, referrals to sober living, mental heath, drug and alcohol treatment or housing, to help them relocate back into the community and help remove barriers to that,” she said. “I have the support of all three judges, the Sheriff’s Office, and Jobs and Family Services who wrote support letters for the grant. It’s going to help all offenders get relocated. If we don’t help them now they’ll end up back in prison.”
Gatewood said a little bit of footing can be all the difference in keeping someone from reoffending.
“We can help them even get on the right track with simple things, like drivers license fees and helping with clothing for interviews, all those expenses,” she said. “This is a huge step in the right direction for this county.”
Gatewood said the grant came together in 10 days, something others had months to complete after someone from the Ross County Reentry Coalition reached out to Gatewood.
“I had literally 10 days to pull it together and get it sent off,” she said. “I had to come up with every proposal they needed to get the grant. A mission statement, goals, who you wanted to be a part of it how to get it created, all sorts of things.”
Pickaway County Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece said he was excited bout the commission and what it can mean for those integrating back into society.
“This is something that I’d always wanted to have but it took [Gatewood] to do the initiative to go for the grant,” he said. “We’ve never had one locally and it’s unique. It’s necessary and useful because they’ll be able to not only take felons from prison, which is where I send people, but also people from the county jail. They’ll be eligible to get help to get them on their feet with rent, education, or things like clothes for job interviews.”
Knece said he has his secretary track the number of people he’s sent to prison, which is currently 334, and that there are more people that come and go from the county jail.
“Not all of them are from Pickaway County but the majority are,” he said. “They’ll do their time and come back here. Hopefully, those that are serious about it and need the help, will utilize this program. It’s going to be very helpful and I’m excited to have another tool.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said it was "an amazing thing" to be awarded this grant in Pickaway County.
"We work very closely with PARS at the Sheriff's Office, we have the RISE program, so inmates can go through classes and get beyond their substance abuse disorder while they're incarcerated and then continue treatment when they get out," Hafey said. "The work that PARS is doing is awesome work. When [Gatewood] approached us for a letter of recommendation for the grant I sat down and wrote it right away because I truly believe they'll make the best use of this money for people."
Gatewood said even though she used PARS as the vehicle for the grant as a 501(c)3 organization, doesn’t mean that other agencies aren’t going to be welcomed to be involved.
“I won’t exclude anyone who wants to participate, we’re also not only just going to refer to PARS,” Gatewood said. “I don’t want anyone to think this is just about PARS. If someone wants to go to another place, I’ll help them get there. ”
Gatewood said she hopes to get the coalition off the ground in the coming weeks and hopes to have the first meeting next month.
“I’ll be reaching out to organizations that want to be involved to help with this coalition,” she said.
Gatewood said any individual or agency interested in participating could contact her at 740-207-5883.