CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Senior Fair Board is moving forward with plans to host the 2020 Pickaway County Fair on June 20 through June 27.
During their virtual meeting Monday night, Von Cremeans told the fair board and any guests on the call of the plans.
“The fair outlook to me is that we’re going to have a full fair and that’s the only thing I have on my mind,” Cremeans explained. “I feel that the governor is going to do the right thing and there’s a good committee in place who is going to come up with a good plan.”
The fair board approved an alternative "Plan B" during the meeting, should state officials not permit the full fair to take place. A final decision on the fair will be made at their last meeting ahead of the fair on June 8, which takes place virtually at 7 p.m.
Christy Pence, Senior Fair Board secretary, said Plan B is a plan that includes additional safety protocols that might be mandated.
“[The board] passed that information, which is safety protocols around an altered fair,” she mentioned. “We’re planning for the fair as scheduled. Cancellation is not in the discussion and is not part of that plan.”
Cremeans said he had a friend on the committee and a working group organized by the Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) that is presenting plans to state legislators. He said he’s been receiving updates on what they’re discussing. OFMA presented a plan to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Senate earlier this month on how to host the fairs. Pickaway County’s fair is one of the earliest in the state.
“I have a friend on the committee and I have been getting updates,” Cremeans added. “It’s going to be a great fair.”
Cremeans acknowledged that the fair might have to do things differently, but regardless, everything should operate as normal.
“We'll have to do many different things than we have in the past,” he commented. “If the plan goes through as OFMA is proposing, it's basically no limits on admittance, but there are limits in the grandstand area, and limits in the Heritage Hall area and limits in the barns. We'll have to put a bunch of dots on the ground to show what six feet is.
Cremeans said that things could be worse, but he’s optimistic.
“The rides is one of the things [officials are] concerned about,” he mentioned. “The ride companies are working to make it safe. That's what we want to do, is make everything safe.”
Pence said with everything going on, the fair board wants to make sure the kids get to have something this year with all that’s been taken away.
“We’re advocating and trying as hard as possible to give the kids an opportunity, but to do it in a safe way, especially in a time when everything else has been stripped away,” she commented. “Those are our priorities, safety and the kids.”
Cremeans concluded his remarks by asking people to “stay tuned” to what was going on and pay attention to their June 8 meeting.
“That's all I can really say is to stay tuned,” he said.