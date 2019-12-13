CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health celebrated the passing of two measures 100 years ago that laid the foundation for present day public health.
Nasandra Wright, health commissioner, said this year is the 100th anniversary of the Hughes Act and the Griswold Act that were enacted in 1919.
“The Hughes Act and Griswold Act established the modern day organization of local health departments and laid the foundation for public health efforts still in effect today,” Wright said. “In the 100 years that have passed since the enactment, public health has had a significant impact on health and quality of life.”
Wright said there were many achievements in public health since local health departments were established.
“People are living an average of 25 years longer; small pox, once a common deadly occurrence has been eradicated; motor vehicle fatalities have been reduced by 90 percent; and deaths from sudden infant death syndrome has decreased 50 percent,” she added. “Public health has made many changes in 100 years and we’re looking forward to another 100 years ahead of us.”
The two-hour event featured keynote speaker Rep. Gary Scherer (R-92) of the Ohio House of Representatives.
Scherer commented on how far public health has come in 100 years and how he’s learned more about what public health does for Ohio’s residents.
“I always thought of the health department as the ones that wrote up restaurants or came around to the fair or the football concession booth and we knew we had to get things in good shape,” Scherer commented. “I’ve come to learn about the vast array of what public health does.”
Scherer shared some of the other accomplishments of public health in addition to the facts and numbers.
“Among the other accomplishments of public health are immunizations for both children and adults, the control of infectious diseases, reduction of tobacco use, safer and healthier foods, better maternal and infant healthcare, increase preventative screenings and public health preparedness and response,” he continued.
Scherer gave the history of how the Hughes and Griswold acts changed and strengthened how public health was handled.
“Hughes Griswold eliminated the township and village units and based local health administration onto cities and counties and a uniform structure was established including a board of health and who should be on it and the creation of the district advisory council,” Scherer stated.
“The legislation also outlined specific duties, many of which are still performed today in health departments. Those services include data collection control and prevention of communicable disease, food safety, birth and death records, inspection and abatement of nuisances and all steps required to protect public health and prevent disease,” he added.
After reflecting on the first 100 years of public health, Scherer also spoke about looking to the future.
“The next 100 years promises to show the ever-growing presence and importance from the importance of immunizations, maternal and child health and food safety,” Scherer remarked. “There are new horizons including dental health, substance abuse, food desserts, national accreditation and cross sector partnerships.”
Scherer told those at the event that if there’s something that people feel needs addressed or there’s a proposal that would be a bad thing for Ohio, to let state legislators know so they can address it.
“If there is something that isn’t going right or something, we, in Columbus are considering doing that’s a dumb idea, let us know, please,” he said. “The squeaky wheel gets the grease in Columbus. You get the attention of people when you testify or when you make phone calls.”
Wright concluded the meeting by saying that public health is a collaborative effort.
“Public health does not exist in a silo and there are many agencies we have to work with in order to excel,” she said recognizing those that were in attendance. “Without these agencies we could not reach the goals that we want to with public health.”