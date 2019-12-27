Rumpke Recycling — 1097 U.S. Route 22 West

SNAP Fitness/ACE Hardware — 1186 N. Court St.

Pickaway County Service Center — 110 Island Road

Rhoads Farm Market — 1051 state Route 56

Pickaway County Annex — 141 W. Main St.

Ohio Christian University — Behind the Maxwell Center

Pickaway County Community Action — 722 Clinton Street (behind PICCA)

Ashville

Teays Valley Eastern Middle School — 655 Circleville Avenue

Darbyville

Village Office & Park — 16697 West Street

Kingston

Salt Creek Elementary — 13190 state Route 56

Mt. Sterling

Deercreek State Park — 20635 Waterloo Road

New Holland

Fire Station/lot near post office — 17 N. Church St.

Laurelville

Salt Creek Township across from Young’s Market — 15986 state Route 56 (This site is operated by Athens-Hocking Recycling.)

