CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County residents woke up to buildings and cars covered with snow Monday morning, enough to delay the start for all four county public schools.
A wet and sticky snow covered much of the county even prompting Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff to issue a Level one snow advisory Sunday night about 10:45 p.m. The level one advisory signifies that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and motorists are encouraged to drive very cautiously.
Darrin Flick, EMA Director, said there were no issues on the roads from an emergency preparedness standpoint.
“The plows were out early and had the roads pretty clear by the time I came in at seven this morning,” he said.
As a part of a pair of storm systems heading through Ohio, The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Pickaway County for early Monday morning and another or Monday night into late morning Tuesday.
The NWS calls for mixed precipitation with total snow accumulation of up to an inch and ice up to a tenth of an inch. The advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
With Saturday the first day of winter and the recent snowfall, Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff would like to remind all citizens of the three snow emergency levels that may be issued during inclement weather so you may have a better understanding of their meaning.
Level 1 Snow Alert
Roadways are hazardous. Caution should be used when driving.
Level 2 Snow Advisory
Roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways are also icy. Only those persons who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Your employer should be contacted to see if you should report to work.
Level 3 Snow Emergency
Pursuant to Attorney General Opinion 86-023 and Attorney General Opinion 97-015, the Sheriff may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close municipal, township, county and state roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.
All roadways are closed to non-emergency traffic. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All persons should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest.
Drive safe on wet roadways.