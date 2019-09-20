CIRCLEVILLE — School report cards are out and across Pickaway County, school districts are reading and reacting to their scores.
Logan Elm School District received a B grade, all the other public school districts in the county, Circleville, Teays Valley and Westfall received a C grade.
The Ohio Department of Education uses the report card as a tool to give parents, communities, educators, and policymakers information about the schools. According to the ODE website on the report cards, “the goal is to ensure equitable outcomes and high expectations for all of Ohio’s students.”
The Ohio Department of Education also acknowledges and encourages the public to visit and talk with educators to get a fuller view of what is happening in the schools.
Teays Valley received an overall grade of C from the Ohio Department of Education and received a C grade in achievement, progress and improving at-risk kindergarten through grade three readers. The district received a B grade in graduation rate, an A grade in gap closing and a D grade in prepared for success. The district passed 12 of 24 indicators on the report card and scored 96.5 points out of a possible 120.
Robin Halley, district superintendent, said they take the grades they receive from the Ohio Department of Education seriously, but it’s not the only metric they use to measure the district’s success.
“We’ve always put a high priority on our academic program,” he said. “When this was just the achievement test we consistently knocked it out of the park. We were excellent with distinction.”
Halley said the grades don’t paint the entire picture of the district and to fill in the gaps they’ve spent the last year creating a quality profile for the district to paint a fuller picture of everything that has gone on.
“This is just a small piece of our pie,” he said of the report card. “We have all these other things, such as our students’ social emotional needs, and we’ve made sure we have guidance counselors in every building. We’ve added programs, pathways and have provided one to one technology for our kids. We’ve developed secure entrances to make sure everyone is safe.”
Beth Keplar, director of curriculum with the district said another part of the state report cards is that they don’t capture year-to-year growth on every metric.
“Some of the grades are on a three year average,” she said. “A challenging year could affect us two years later. We’re monitoring data and we know it is getting better but we won’t see it on the report card.”
Keplar said how the information is presented is a disservice to the teachers and the Department of Education encourages quality profiles since that information is not reflected in the report card.
“ODE acknowledges that the report card doesn’t reflect everything that happens in a district,” Keplar commented. “They encourage districts to create a quality profile in order to highlight all of the great things that happen in a district that they report card doesn’t measure and link it to the actual state report card.”
Halley said the district meets to discuss the report card and that like all the other districts, the teachers and staff at the district are working hard for students.
“One thing we’re certainly doing is working our butts off to prepare our kids for success,” he said. “I know there’s not one school that deserves a D or an F in this county. We’re all working hard to make our kids as successful as they can be.”
Logan Elm received an overall grade of B from the Ohio Department of Education. They received an A grade in both progress and gap closing, a B grade in graduation rate, a C grade in both achievement and improving at-risk kindergarten through grade three readers and a D grade in prepared for success. The district scored a possible 91 out of 120 points in performance and met seven out of 24 indicators.
Superintendent Tim Williams said he was proud of the grade the district received.
“The recognition is due to the hard work of our staff, students and community,” he said. “We will celebrate our successes but continue to work on areas where we need to improve. My ultimate goal is to provide all students with a quality education and positive experiences while attending Logan Elm Local Schools.”
The District, as well as each building, has set goals for the year in order to focus efforts on continued improvement. We encourage community members to let our teachers and students know how proud they are of the effort and work exhibited throughout the year.
Amy Colburn, curriculum director for the district said even though the report card doesn’t tell the whole story it’s rewarding to see the work of the staff validated.
“The A in progress shows the learning taking place in our schools is helping all students be prepared to reach their goals,” she said. “This could include graduation, passing exams for industry credentialing, scoring well on the military’s ASVAB test, or earning an ACT score which will open doors to universities.”
Circleville received an overall grade of C from the Ohio Department of Education. The district received a B grade in graduation rate, a C grade in improving at-risk kindergarten through grade 3 readers and gap closing, a D grade in achievement and progress and a F grade in prepared for success. The district scored a total of 81.6 points out of a possible 120 and met three of 24 indicators of achievement.
Jonathan Davis, superintendent, said he’s challenged staff to look into the data to see how they can do better but understands it comes from limited testing.
“The state report card is primarily gathered from one-day student assessments that are sometimes given two months before the end of the school year,” Davis said. “With that being said we will own our work and respond in the right way to continue to grow our scores and achieve better outcomes moving forward.
“We are not entirely dismissive of this data, as we learn from all shortcomings, and successes, and make it part of our overall conversation in how to further work to support each student. I’ve challenged our team to dive into the data, but we are quick not to allow a one-day assessment to paint a picture of how successful the other 177 days of the school year are for our students,” he added.
Davis said he takes issues with the fact that the report card only takes testing into account and doesn’t take any of the other measures the school is doing into account.
“Most importantly, we believe the culture of the district and the opportunities we provide our students are to spark career interest, develop a passion, and successfully get each student to graduation and their next phase of life by enrolling in college, enlisting in the military, or entering a career pathway immediately following graduation,” Davis continued. “We believe these are some of our most important outcomes.”
Davis said the district created a quality profile, which they have done each of the last three years to highlight the district and initiatives that won’t directly show up on the report card.
“During the 2018-2019 school year alone, our high school students obtained 769 college credits, our graduation rate is among the highest in the state, we had six students secure the distinction of enlisting in the United States Armed Forces, we continued our cutting edge partnership with Pickaway WORKS for career and college readiness for all students, all while increasing our STEAM focus from grades K-12, which has exposed students to in-demand careers in coding, robotics, engineering and more,” he stated.
Davis pointed to a state board of education board member who said that a grade of C was “expected performance.
“I feel it is important to note that Circleville City achieved the same letter grade as nearly 300 other school districts in the state of Ohio, with only 25 percent of districts receiving a higher grade,” Davis added. “We will own our previous work, and recognize the opportunities for improvement, while continuing to focus on building an elite culture that all students and staff can thrive in.”
At the end of the day, Davis said he was proud of those at the district.
“I’m incredibly proud of my students and staff and we are committed to doing the work required each and every day to help students become the best version of themselves,” he concluded.
Westfall Local Schools also received an overall grade of C from the Ohio Department of Education. The district received an A grade in gap closing, B grade in progress and graduation rate, C grade in improving at-risk kindergarten through third grade readers, a D grade in achievement and an F grade in prepared for success. The district scored a possible 88.2 out of 120 points on performance index and met three of 24 indicators.
Jeff Sheets, superintendent at Westfall Local Schools said there are some positive things inside their scores.
“We received a C overall which isn’t where we want to be but there are some very positive messages in our scores,” Sheets remarked. “A progress grade of B is very good. We want to get better and progress each year. Getting an A in gap closing is a very good thing for the district. It shows how we’re closing the gap between our more challenging students. That’s very encouraging for us.”
Sheets, echoing the other district leaders, said the district does more to meet the needs and desires of the community on things that fall outside the report card.
“The school report card doesn’t paint a picture of the whole district,” he added. “We’re proud to meet the expectations of our community through things like our agriculture program and advance things through technology. The grade card doesn’t always reflect all the things we’re doing to make our students successful adults.
“We’ll continue to have a focus on having our students in being a successful adult and sometimes that surpasses what the grade card measures,” he said.
Sheets said the district is very close on a number of measures and they’ll look at the data and work to improve students’ scores.
“Our indicators met is not good enough,” Sheets added. “But we look at it as we’re very close on many of the indicators. Sometimes it’s just as much as getting two or three more students getting more points.”
Sheets said one encouraging thing in the data is how well some of the students at the lower grade levels performed.
“What I see happing in our district is that our scores on the lower grade levels are improving and reading levels are improving which will have a positive impact on our district as those students get older,” he concluded.