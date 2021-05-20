CIRCLEVILLE — The class of 2021 is ready to graduate and here is all the information on each of the districts graduating class.
Circleville High School is graduating 142 students. The class colors are red and black, the class flower is a white rose and the class motto is “In this together.”
Graduation is being held on May 28 at 7 p.m. in the Circleville High School Gymnasium. Autumn Dorosette is the Valedictorian and Kenzie McConnell is the Salutatorian.
Logan Elm High School is graduating 172 students. The class colors are red and white and the class flower is a candy-striped carnation. Graduation is being held May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the high school football field.
Allyson Cotton is the Valedictorian and Grace Engel, Emma McKibben and Sydney Spires are the Salutatorians.
New Hope Christian Academy is graduating eight students with six graduates graduating with honors. Graduation is on May 22 at 10 a.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church.
Colors are navy and white. Holden Roese is the Valedictorian and Kaleb Heidish is the Salutatorian.
Teays Valley High School is graduating 272 students. Class colors are blue and gold, class flower is a viking pom and the students held a graduation on May 21 at 7 p.m. at Viking Stadium.
TVHS Valedictorians are Mikayla Abram, Emma Ashcraft, Eli Burgett, Hayleigh Burns, Megan Bush, Chloe Caudill, Kassidy Coey, Keyana Elliot, Sarah Galinger, Emily Hamilton, Jozie Hammond, Colin Harrell, Jack Kennedy, Heather Lang, Makayla Lange, Grace Marlowe, Brysen Meyer, Karoline Pees, Sydney Posey, Camden Primmer, Alexis Rawlins, Anna Smith.
Westfall High School is graduating 84 students. Their class colors are scarlet and gray and the class flower a is red rose.
Graduation will be held May 28 at 8 p.m. at the Westfall High School Football Field. The honor graduate is Jaxxie Marcum.
Crossroads Christian Academy does not have any seniors this year.