CIRCLEVILLE — If you didn’t see it on the A&E television channel Aug. 17, you can still catch officials with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office in a documentary that labels Ohio as ground zero for the opioid epidemic.
Sheriff Robert Radcliff, Lt. Gabe Carpenter and former Sgt. Cory Bachnicki each make appearances in the half-hour documentary that looks at the state as the crossroad in the opioid crisis that has inflicted damage across all demographics, leaving a path of dead bodies and marred individuals in its wake.
“Addiction Unplugged” is the title of the 10-part series. The Sheriff’s Office was featured in the first episode, “Ohio: The Intersection of the Opioid Crisis.”
The Sheriff’s Office, Radcliff says, has been battling the crisis long before people became aware of what was happening.
“I think one of the things the documentary shows is the impact it has on law enforcement,” Radcliff says.
The office was asked to be part of the 2017 project by the office of then-Attorney General Mike DeWine, who Radcliff credits with being one of the earliest government officials to tackle the issue head on.
The three employees who were part of the project represent three arms of involvement when combating the drug trade. Radcliff oversees the operations, Carpenter is the jail administrator and Bachnicki, was a road officer.
In the televised episode, Bachnicki talks of the drug trade: “Several years ago, we went through the crack epidemic, then we started moving into meth and then into heroin. Now, we’re starting to see a return to meth.”
Earlier in the program, Radcliff says what made Ohio the epicenter is its location: “We are the [U.S. Route] 23 pipeline down the highway [where the] drugs flow.”
The sheriff says a reason why Pickaway County was selected to be part of the series is because of what he calls a “thinking outside of the box” approach the office takes with drug offenders.
“The thing of it is, is that we never turned away an idea,” he says.
In recent years, the office has provided Vivitrol, used to block the effects of opioid medication, to inmates and help them continue to receive it upon release from the Pickaway County Jail.
“If we can help change somebody and keep them out of jail, then that is what we are going to do,” Radcliff says.
Stuart Goffman is the executive producer of the documentary and says he got hooked up with the Sheriff’s Office through Mike and Diana Yoder of Pickerington, who also are featured in the documentary and whose contacts included someone in Radcliff’s office.
The Yoders head the Ohio chapter of the Addiction Policy Forum and have lost several family members to drug addiction.
“We were introduced to the Yoders and then they got all the people who we needed to interview,” he says, adding that the Sheriff’s Office was very helpful.
To view the A&E Network schedule for remaining episodes, go to www.addictionunplugged.com. Episodes also may be available through streaming services.