CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies will now wear another piece of equipment on their person while on duty.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced this week that deputies will be wearing body cameras in the next few weeks.
“This has been a mission for me since taking office in January,” Hafey said in a press release. “We are very thankful to the Pickaway County Commissioners for passing the resolution to purchase the necessary tools for our deputies at their most recent meeting.”
Hafey said the cameras will be used both in investigations and to be transparent with the public.
“We are fortunate to have this equipment to help bring the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st century of law enforcement,” Hafey said. “It will take approximately four to six weeks for the cameras to arrive and be deployed to the field. The Ddeputies will also go through training on how to properly and fully utilize the camera systems.”
Hafey said in addition to the new body cameras, new tasers will be issued to replace their current ones, which are aging.
“This equipment is unique in that they work together so that the cameras will automatically activate once a taser is turned on, thus reducing the chance of a use-of-force incident not being recorded. The current tasers, of which some are still viable, will be re-purposed in our jail so that the corrections officers will have another tool in which to ensure safety and security in the facility.”
Hafey commended the commissioners for their support on both new equipment purchases.
“By working together, we continue to keep Pickaway County a safe place to live, work and travel,” he said.