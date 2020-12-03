CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Farm Bureau awarded the Pickaway Soil & Water Conservation District a grant to provide books to every first grade student, their teacher and their schools books about the farm-to-table process.
Katerina Sharp, education and outreach coordinator at Pickaway Soil & Water Conservation District, said they’ve delivered the books, 850 in total, to all the first grade students, their teachers and the libraries at the schools.
“Interactive, online activities have been created and shared with teachers to go along with the lessons in the book,” Sharp said. “Books were also given to the Pickaway County Main Library, the Younkin Branch, the Bookmobile, the Salt Creek Library, and the Little Free Libraries in the county.”
“Right Right This Very Minute: a table-to-farm book about food and farming” was the book chosen. It is written by Lisl H. Detlefesen and illustrated by Renee Kurilla.
“Agriculture is one of the most important industries in our country and is extremely prevalent in Pickaway County,” Sharp said. “Every single one of us is impacted by and reliant upon agriculture. We believe this book is a wonderful way to help share this farm and food education with our students and their families. Books can be a powerful learning tool in the hands of children. We hope this book will get them thinking about the agriculture around them every day, and why it is so important.”
Sharp said Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District partnered with several county and state organization for this project including the Circleville Sunrise Rotary, the Ohio Beef Council, the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, the Pickaway Competitive Network (initiative of the Pickaway County Community Foundation), and the South Central Power Co. Foundation.
Sharp said in addition to the books students received some additional support.
“In addition to the books given to the 1st grade students, their teachers, and the school library, students also received a Snack Ag Mag publication to go along with the book and a face mask from one of our partners on the project,” Sharp added.