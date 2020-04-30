CIRCLEVILLE — After 10 years of growth, including several major projects, Pickaway County in on the path to even more growth in the next 10 years.
Pickaway County has been smart with its growth, which has happened more in the northern part of the County, something leadership thinks will continue moving forward.
“I think a certain amount of state Route 104 will look vastly different than it does now,” Jay Wippel, Pickaway County Commissioner, said. “Not just on our side of the county line but if you drive north of the county line there’s another residential development happening, Commercial Point has annexed east and west side of 104 from 762 northward.”
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said some of the smaller communities, including their growth and planning, can shine a light on what might be possible for 2030.
“What Commercial Point looked like in 2010 to what they look like today is night and day,” Stewart said. “They’ve effectively doubled. Ashville has continued to grow, although not as fast.”
Unlike U.S. Route 23, Wippel said he feels state Route 104 will grow into a residential corridor.
“I think you will see there will be a fine line between Grove City and Commercial Point that they’ll blend together,” Wippel commented. “Housing is going to grow north and grow south. Look at state Route 665. Ten years ago there wasn’t anything there. Stringtown Road was developing but now it’s down to state Route 665 and before long it’ll go down to state Route 62. You can go right down Hoover Road to Commercial Point. You’ll see more services there and they’re building the hospital there. You’ll see a lot more housing and retail in that area.”
Stewart said in the short term 2020 is going to be a year of getting use to new reality where many projects have been completed and things are in a good place and it’s time to build towards the future.
“We’re a growing county and the Census is going to show what we believe — which is that we’ve grown a lot and we’re demographically a lot more like Fairfield, Union and Licking County in terms of how we look than we maybe used to be,” Stewart remarked. “We used to be more like the rest of southern Ohio.”
Stewart sees the challenges as opportunity for growth into the next year.
“I think we have a focus on what is the next big project of 2020,” he said.
Commissioner Jay Wippel said 2020 would be a year to “breathe.”
“We’ll prepare for the future because of the election and the Census,” Wippel noted. “I think we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said he felt like 2020 would be a transitional year, at least in the beginning while they plan what’s next.
“As things evolve and change, just like in business, you have to take time and reevaluate,” Henson commented. “You look at your accomplishments and think about where you go from here. It’s hard to get to the top and it’s harder to stay there.”
Stewart said a southern Pickaway County community reinvestment area would be important in 2020 and beyond.
“It’s the same things we have up near Rickenbacker and we’re going to do it south of Circleville around Sofidel, DuPont, and PPG,” Stewart added. “I think that’s going to go a long way for streamlining the process to bring jobs to the Circleville area. We’re still working on it and will finalize it in 2020.”
Wippel thinks farming will still be the number one industry in Pickaway County but the gap with manufacturing and logistics will be close.
“I think if you look at west of the river there’s not going to be a lot of development there,” he said. “Agriculture has such a large lead in total dollars now. Yes, it’ll close the gap a bit but you won’t see anything huge change.”
Henson said with the county planned growth has been and will be by design and not all over the place.
“It’s planned to be in parts of the county and there will still be agriculture,” he said.
Stewart agreed with Wippel but said perception might change based on continued growth in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.
“I think when it comes to math and what generates the most money, agriculture will still be number one but I think if Sofidel doubles like we’ve talked about and you continue to expand Rickenbacker and add another facility to Circleville, I think the perception will change,” Stewart added.
Stewart said revenues have grown from around $15 million in 2012 to now $20 million for 2020.
“The public gives you that revenue to improve public service,” Stewart continued. “That’s a substantial increase in responsibility in a fairly short time. I think what we’re starting to see with the population growth and other projects is that we’ve been saving money for rainy days and they are coming.”
Stewart said they haven’t yet addressed how they would serve, as an example, an additional 7,000 residents to the county.
“We’re largely staffed at the same levels we were six or seven years ago and we’ve decided to spend money on capital projects, things the residents can see,” he added. “We’ve not really added any personnel and a question mark as we continue to grow will be at some point we may need more help to serve those needs.”
On that front, Stewart said as Pickaway County grows in population, there might have to be changes to the court system.
“We’ve got one common pleas court division and a probate division,” Stewart stated. ”Ross County has two judges plus a probate judge. We’ll be pushing their level of population when they had that expansion. I think that’s something that would require some moves from us to accommodate that.”
According to Wippel, services will have to increase across the county to accommodate the increase in population.
“Whether it be the courts, sheriff’s office or patrol, 911 service, you’re going to see more demand because we have more people,” he shared. “It’s how we want to react to that as a county government and if we have the means to do it.”
In the next 10 years, Wippel said technology including growth in alternative energy sources, would grow and bring with it challenges for local leadership.
“I think one of the big changes in the next 10 years will be technology. I think you’ll see more fiber and the ability to do more of that and better rural internet,” he said. “That’s been coming slowly and I think and hope it ramps up. It’ll have to ramp up to support the people.”
Wippel said in any business you have to spend money on the business to continue to grow, which is what they’ve done in 2019.
“We’ve put money into parking lots and things that aren’t very glamorous that when you get into lean times you’re able to weather it a little bit more,” he said. “I think we’ve planned that a little bit more.”
Wippel noted as the highest level of government in the county, other governments look to them for leadership on things like budgets and projects and they’ll continue to do that in 2020.
“I think a lot of folks look for this office to be the leaders on many things and we have not been afraid to step up to that. We’ve taken the challenge and worked at it and been able to do it,” Wippel said.
Stewart said the tough part looking ahead is how the county will be funded and the shifts in people’s buying patterns online. It was only recently that Amazon started collecting sales tax in Ohio, and that will be something legislators will have to work out moving forward with online sales.
“We had a phase where it was tough to be in retail if you were a mom and pop operation and now the discussion is — can you be in retail as a big box store,” Stewart remarked. “Walmart is probably a safe bet but can you say the same for everyone else. Are the state and federal laws that determine how sales tax are collected and shared going to keep pace quick enough to keep our revenues where it needs to be? Walmart accounts for 25 percent of our sales tax right about now. There have been some changes with Amazon, prior to a year and a half ago we didn’t get anything from them.”
Stewart said looking ahead people will need to judge how things are going now and not how they were decades ago.
“Despite what people may say there’s nowhere in America where there is a boom for skating rinks and bowling alleys,” Stewart commented. “I think we need to judge our success as a community on the standards of 2020 and not 1970. The reason we don’t have more movie theaters isn’t because people don’t want them, it’s because it’s tough to build them in an age with streaming services. We have to adapt to that and I don’t think it’s correct to say we have a less thriving community because we don’t have some certain entertainment options.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners will now need to look at things differently and what the future holds. The pandemic has created loss of revenue for many including small mom and pop stores in the area.