CIRCLEVILLE — Several local capital projects are poised to receive funding as part of the two-year state capital budget, to the tune of $900,000.
Among the projects included in the two year $3.5 billion budget are:
- $225,000 that will replace 41 exterior windows on Memorial Hall in Circleville
- $250,000 for improvements to the Everts Center in Circleville
- $150,000 for Ohio Christian University Organic Chemistry Labs
- $200,000 for the Pickaway County Community Foundation Children’s Museum
- $75,000 for the construction or repair of the Tarlton Community Building.
The Capital Budget is generally approved every two years to improve facilities in public spaces and facilities across the state. The measure was passed unanimously in the Ohio State Senate and Ohio House with only eight dissenting votes.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has not yet signed that bill but issued a statement in support.
“I thank the General Assembly for their partnership in supporting these important projects across Ohio which will make a tremendous impact and continue job growth in our state,” DeWine said. “House Bill 687 also creates a significant and historic investment into our state parks, which are true gems which can be enjoyed by all Ohioans and those who support our tourism industry.”
“The capital budget provides essential funding for local community improvement projects throughout the State,” said state Representative Brian Stewart, R-District 78 which includes parts of Pickaway County.
“It was my honor to receive project requests from communities across my district and to successfully work to get them funded for the benefit of the people I serve.”
State Senator Bob Peterson, (R-District 17), issued a statement that said he was thrilled funding had been secured for “so many important projects.”
“From agriculture to the arts and from education to athletics, these projects will greatly help enhance the quality of life, economic development, and job growth in the 17th District today and for generations to come,” he said.
State Representative Mark Johnson, (R-District 92), issued a statement in praise of the investment in infrastructure.
“The provisions of this budget are going to support the prosperity of our community,” he said. “When we invest in our infrastructure, we support jobs and the economy, and lay the foundation for our future. I was proud to support this budget and I look forward to the beginning of many projects.”
State Senator Tim Schaffer, (R-District 20), issued a statement in which he voiced his support of the local initiatives.
“I am proud to have helped secure this funding in this year’s Capital Budget,” he said. “These investments will have a tremendous impact on building and maintaining our communities in the 20th Senate District. From Buckeye Lake to Lancaster Festival to the Byesville Patriot Park, these capital investments reflect priorities of our local community leaders.”
Issa Bialy, volunteer Everts Center Director, said they’ve already got some plans for the money but they’ll make final decisions for some of it ahead.
“We’re super excited to be able to get the capital bill again,” Bialy said. “When we purchased the building, there was $200,000 grant that came with it from the Capital Budget. This time, we’ll be focusing on technology and security of the building. There are some doors that need replaced and we’ll upgrade the security system. There’s a couple leaks in the gym will be focusing on and then the board and myself will trim our list down for the remainder of the funds. Some of the things could be putting AC in the gym, improvements to the marksman ship range and the bathrooms on the art side.
“We’re going to be spending wisely and focusing on the security of the facility and what will be the best use for the facility. We’re super excited.”
Stewart said the Everts Center is a project he’s been excited about for a very long time.
“Jon and Issa Bialy and their company are doing an amazing job and they’ve put a lot of their own private money into it getting it to where it needs to be,” he said. “We know there are additional steps they need to take and some lingering needs for that building from when it was a publicly owned facility. When we’re talking about giving youth opportunities, I think that’s filling a lot of those needs and to be able to provide some of that additional money to take the next step, a community center makes a lot of sense in Circleville.”
Rose Vargo McFarland, PCCF inspiration station committee chair, said the $250,000 will allow them to begin the design and engineering phase of the Inspiration Museum project.
The proposed project, called Imagination Station, is a place where children up through age 15 could go, learn and participate in programming. It would be similar but not completely the same as the AHA! Children’s Museum in Lancaster and the Mighty Children’s Museum in Chillicothe.
“We’re raising $1.5 million to retrofit the building located next to the Pickaway County Library,” McFarland said. “With the Well-being Foundation of Pickaway County giving us $250,000 and the state capital budget giving $200,000 I can’t overstate the importance of those gifts. Everyone’s really excited about the project and I think having the confidence of the non-profit organization as well as being included in the capital budget has provided us the opportunity to leverage additional gifts. I’m extraordinary excited what that’s going to do for us to secure the appropriate engineers and construction experts so we ensure we have the right people in place.
“We’re looking at organizations that are here locally and by having the $200,000 gift we’ll be able to proceed with that portion of the project.”
Stewart said one of the great benefits to the state capital budget is that it takes some projects that are a good idea and adds some additional credibility to them.
“The children’s museum is a newer project but I think one of the lingering sort of questions has been where can we find more opportunities for youth in the county,” he said. “As a commissioner a huge focus was on the fairgrounds and that has created really great opportunities for youth in our communities. We know there are other folks to reach. With the community foundation behind that project we knew we had a credible partner involved and they have a vision they have that is exciting to a lot of people. I was glad to help them pursue some start up money to get that project rolling.”
Stewart spoke about the individual projects saying that he wanted to be a squeaky wheel in Columbus fighting for local projects.
“We’re trying to reach all areas of the county that have a need,” Stewart said. “The capital budget isn’t available for everything and when you meet with the finance committee they might lop off half of your projects in the beginning for not qualifying based on the rules of the program. There are limited funds and limited categories. It’s mostly for community and art facilities.
When I ran for this job I said that my view was to be a squeaky wheel in Columbus fighting for local projects and being a good partner with the communities I serve to pursue their goals. I think to be able to represent six counties and I was able to get a project in all six counties. I’m very happy for those communities that we could work together and get this done.”
Stewart shared his thoughts on funding for Memorial Hall, and how each year he was a Pickaway County Commissioner the board made improvements, including some with the help of previous state capital budgets.
“When I became a commissioner one of the trips we made was to do a detailed tour of memorial hall as a new board and we were starting to come out of the rescission and we all had a collective belief that there are some amazing things that can and should be done to the building,” he said.
“Every year I was a commissioner, we did something in the building through the county’s budget and through the last several years we’ve been able to get some state capital bill funding as well. There’s clearly more to do. The windows are a huge part of making the building energy efficient and secure for then next 100 years. It was a top priority for me to do the next round of windows to be a partner on a building that means an awful lot to Circleville and Pickaway County.”