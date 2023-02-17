CIRCLEVILLE – Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau executive director, has resigned effective Feb. 24.
Wilson was hired in January of 2020 to the position and is a 2004 Teays Valley High School graduate from Commercial point.
“The Board wishes Nathan the best in his new career opportunity and are extremely appreciative of his work at the Visitor’s Bureau over the last three years,” Tom Davis, board chair, said. “During his leadership the Visitor’s Bureau was able to successfully move thru the COVID pandemic, strengthen local and regional promotional efforts for Pickaway County, and coordinate and complete a new strategic plan for the Visitor’s Bureau.”
Wilson spoke about his opportunity to be the Visitor’s Bureau executive director.
“It’s been an honor to get to work with all the organizations in the county to help promote them,” he said. “I look forward to seeing what the future of the Visitor’s Bureau will be and they’ll be in good hands with Jenny.”
While a permanent replacement is being considered, Jenny Rhoads has been appointed as interim director. Rhoads was previously the administrative assistant at the Visitor’s Bureau.
“For all who would like to wish Nathan the best and encourage Jenny in her new role, we will be having a short get together at El Pedregal restaurant on Friday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.,” Davis said.
The Visitor’s Office is located inside the Pickaway County Welcome Center at 325 W. Main St. in Circleville.