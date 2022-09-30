PICKAWAY COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pickaway County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.State Route 188CONTINUING IMPACTSSR 188 Bridge Replacement — SR 188/N. Court St. between E. Main St. and Northridge Rd. is reduced to one lane in each direction until October 2022. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Project Sr Construction Pickaway County Highway Building Industry Weather Replacement Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Pumpkin Show's Parade Secrets Ballou remembered by royalty, fellow Pumpkin Show volunteers Open Letter to Pickaway County and Circleville First Responders Teays Valley girls' XC and Westfall boys XC win County Meet Circleville City Council Hears From Resident About Neighbor with Large Amount of Animals Trending Recipes