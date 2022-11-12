Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:
• Jamie A. Arco, 47, of ZigZag Drive, Circleville, pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. Disposition: 24 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension
• Nathan R. Barnhart, 34, of River Road, Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: PSI ordered
• Jason R. Broughton, 46, of N. Pickaway St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Joseph R. Bruce, 34, Homeless, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Jacob T. Holland, 28, of Chillicothe-Lancaster Pike, Amanda, pleaded guilty to Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 18 months in prison
• Elisa K. Leasure, 49, of S. Scioto St., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Cocaine. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Ernest M. McGinnis, 29, of Olmstead Ave., Apt. K, Columbus, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: 24 months in prison
• Robert D. Upshaw, II 44 1482 Hay Rd., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 11/18
• Christopher N. Mercer, 38, of Ett Nocker Rd., Ashville, pleaded guiltyt to Nonsupport of Dependents. Disposition: PSI ordered
