Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:• Bronson D. Hart, 48, of 2431 Simmons Rd. Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Community control continued with order to complete inpatient drug program• Michelle L. Lestourgeon, 52, of 7876 Railroad St., Orient, pleaded no contest to Breaking and Entering, Theft. Disposition: 11 months in prison, $1.400 restitution