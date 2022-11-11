CIRCLEVILLE — Students at Pickaway Elementary put on a program and heard from a local veteran Friday morning as part of their Veterans Day festivities.
Moved inside due to the rain, third grade students performed several songs including Yankee Doodle, You're A Grand Old Flag, My Country Tis of Thee and This Land is Your Land. In between each songs students spoke about what a veteran is, why they love America, and what it means to serve.
Joanna Strawser, Pickaway Elementary School principal, said she hopes students understand the price of freedom after the program and hearing from Local Vietnam Army Veteran Glen Easterday.
"All the freedoms we have came at a cost," she said. "I was moved when we had a moment of silence and all 213 kids didn't say anything. I was so proud of all of them. From kindergarten up through forth grade they were amazing today."
Easterday said the students showed the spirit that America hasn't forgotten vterans.
"I really appreciate it," he said. "The forth graders had some good questions and some tough questions but not anything I'm not familiar with because I lived it. It's a nice refreshing thing to see the kids."
Easterday gave the students a homework assignment to find the name of five brothers who died while serving together, The Sullivans.
George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert Sullivan lost their lives when their ship, USS Juneau, was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal on in 1942. The Navy would later name a fletcher glass destroyer the USS The Sullivans after the brothers that served the Navy from 1943 to 1965.
"I want them to look it up because if they do they'll remember it," he said. "If I tell them it's gone. When you have a child apply themselves, they're very smart, they'll understand it."