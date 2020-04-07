CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Educational Service (ESC) has received a clean audit for 2018 and Keith Faber, Ohio’s Auditor, has granted the organization an award for the audit.
The award, known as the Auditor of the State Award, is granted to local governments, agencies and organizations who have no findings of recovery on their most recent audit.
Ty Ankrom, ESC superintendent, said the award is a worthy recognition of the hard work the treasurer’s office gives to overseeing the ESC’s finances and financial reporting.
“[The award] comes as a recognition to the ESC, but in reality, it recognizes the work that’s been done in our treasurer’s office,” Ankrom mentioned. “With all the work we have to do to serve students and teachers of our school districts, it’s reassuring that our financial pieces are clear and the state has recognized the quality of work that’s been done.”
To receive the distinction, the ESC’s audit had no findings for recovery, no material citations, no material weakness, no significant deficiencies, no uniform guidance findings or any questioned costs. In addition the entity, in this case, the ESC must not have any comments in their management letter in regard to ethics referrals, bank reconciliation issues, public meetings or records issues and they must submit their report in a timely manner. They must also have no other financial or other concerns.
Kristin O’Dell, treasurer, commended her team, including assistants Sarah Hebb and Ellen Mangione.
“We have a great team here and it’s an honor to be recognized for what we do,” O’Dell commented.
The Pickaway County ESC provides services to all four Pickaway County Public School systems: Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Westfall, as well as Pickaway Ross Career & Technology Center.