CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District, in conjunction with the Visitors Bureau and ArtsAround, have announced the photography winners for their photo contest held this year.
Dale Harron, ArtsaRound President, announced the winners at the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle.
“I’m very thankful for the photographers that were able to share their art with the world,” he said. “It’s always nice to see new and established photographers make their mark on the scene.”
Best of show went to Jeffery Sunderland for his photo “Sunset Walk in the Park.” The People’s Choice Vote winner, winning by two votes, was Alivia Stump’s photo, “Woodland Squill.”
Under the category for Beautiful Scenery, Eric Reiner won first place with his photo titled “Autumn at Hargus Lake”. Krista Benner won second place with an untitled photo and Jeremy Newman won third place with a fall colors photo.
In the People in Parks category, Sunderland won first place with “Sunset Walk in the Park”, Harvey Lewis took second place with “Dusk on the Canal” and Tonya Bess won third place with her photo “Spring has Sprung.”
In the Parks and Trails category, Bess won first place for her photo titled “Brisk!” Alivia Stump won second place for her photo “Pumpkin Tower Behind the Old Railway” and Benner won third place for her photo titled “Sunset Bench.”
In the Wildlife category, Brenda Johnson won first place with her “Woody Woodpecker”, Sunderland won second place for “American Bald Eagle”, and Bess won third place for her photo “The Dance.”
Tom Davis, Pickaway County Park District Executive Director, said they wanted to have the contest due to people’s interest and their desire to get more people out to the parks.
“We always get calls about photography and if people can do things in the parks to get pictures,” he said. “Nature is one of those things that’s tough to photograph and do it well, so we thought we would have a photo contest. We are pleased that we had 24 participants and we think that’s excellent for our first attempted at this. If you see the photography, you’ll see the excellence we have here in Pickaway County.”
Photos eligible for the contest must have been taken at a Pickaway County Park and have been taken in the last three years. The top 25 photos were on display in the gallery for the last few weeks. There were four categories: Wildlife, Beautiful Scenery, People in the Parks and PCPD Park/Trail.
Stump, 19, of Laurelville, shared that she was surprised by her People’s Choice vote. She’s currently a student at Hocking College, studying wildlife resource management. This is the second time she’s won a People’s Choice Award at the ArtsaRound Gallery.
“I took the photo at Canal Park and the plant was by the water,” she said. “I thought it was really pretty so I got on the ground and tried to get the photo. I took the photo horizontal but I changed it for the show. I looked up the plant and it’s an invasive species in the wild, but it’s still really pretty.”