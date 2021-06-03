WILLIAMSPORT — The Pickaway County Park District has added a new feature to Metzger Preserve with the opening of more than two miles of new natural trails and walking paths.
Tom Davis, Pickaway County Park District Executive Director, outlined the trails that have been made available.
“You can walk the one-mile perimeter trail and enjoy shade part of the time, or you can go to the west end of the preserve and go through our big gate and stroll under the canopy next to Deer Creek, our .6-mile Indian Rock Trail,” Davis said. “It’s along the south end of the trail and when the Deer Creek water levels are low, you can see the unique geological features called concretions.”
Davis said there are other opportunities at the parks now, along with the trails.
“This area is excellent for fishing and floating on those hot summer days,” he said. “Bring your kayak or your wading shoes,” he added.
In addition to the opening of the trails, Davis said they’ve contracted with Darby Creek Field and Flowers to restore the prairies on the preserve and bring back native wild flowers to the 52-acre park.
“Later this summer and this fall, these wildflower patches should be mature and add significant color and diversity to the preserve,” he said.
Metzger Preserve is located in Williamsport, adjacent to Ballard Avenue Park, at 9 Bellard Avenue. Metzger Preserve is dog friendly.
The park was purchased in 2019 and is the second of two parks the Pickaway County Park District owns, the other being Canal Park, just west of Circleville.