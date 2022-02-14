CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway Pathways Creative Learning Program has received a $5,000 grant from the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program, and the organization plans to use the funds to start a curriculum around aviation and drones.
Trent Patterson, Pickaway Pathways Director, said the plan would be to get the program up and running for the next school year, starting with classes this summer.
“Our hope is to offer a remote pilot certification to the students as a career path to graduate and get credentials to graduate,” he said.
Kelcie Pierce, an instructor with the Pathways Program, said the drone program is a way to get kids interested in learning beyond their screens.
“Typically, the students are on an online curriculum when they’re here,” Pierce said. “I think to get them outdoors and experience more hands-on learning is crucial for their experience.”
Patterson agreed.
“It opens up other opportunities to the students you didn’t have before,” he said.
“For a student to graduate in Ohio, they have to either pass all their tests, or they can get an industrial credential. Most of our kids will have to go through the industrial credentials and previously, we’ve only had construction technology and now, we’ll have the remote pilot certification, which is through the public safety field through the Ohio Department of Education.
“The more options we have and the more choices the kids have, the more likely they’ll find something they want to do as a career and we can keep them working,” Patterson added.
Patterson said the opportunity allows them to provide a different career path than carpentry and may pave the way for other fields in the future, such as hospitality.
“They’ll now have that other choice, and we hope to add hospitality or food service later,” he said.
Pierce said they’re connecting the program to potential careers so the students can use their skills in the real world when they’re finished with their schooling.
“Realtors are looking for drone footage now for when they put a house on the market,” she said.
“Obviously, places like Amazon and DoorDash are also testing the waters with dropping off things at the door. It’s about how you can connect the skills they learn with a career.”
Patterson said in addition, it’s an interesting subject for students and potential employers.
“It’s interesting to me, let alone if I was 15 or 16 years old,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to fly a drone?”
Pierce said for the students in the Pathways Program, college isn’t necessary for them and taking these skills on is crucial. There are currently 56 students in the program.
“It’s about what they can do with these skills to make a living and live on your own in society,” she said. “We want them to use what they’ve learned and become successful once they’ve mastered it.”
In the future, they hope to join other schools for competitions.
“Circleville has an afternoon club where they do drone racing, so we’re hoping to do competitions,” Pierce said.
Patterson said he was recently told that Ohio State University is going to start a remote pilot program and the OSU Extension Office would connect Pathways with them to help with any resources or information they may need.
“They can help us know what we need and what drones to buy to practice with,” he said.
“I’m sure they’ve done the research to see what skills are needed in that field. They’re a top-quality partner to help walk us through this.”
Pathways, housed at the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center’s Mound Street campus in Circleville, serves nearly 60 students from Circleville City School District, Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Westfall local school districts; and Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools in Fairfield County.