Opal Lorie Anderson entered this world on April 5, 1910 in Deercreek Township. She was the daughter of David and Mary Crawford Anderson. A picture of Opal and two of her girlfriends was tucked in her book beside her graduation announcement in the class of 1929.
A page from an autograph book has a couple poems from Henrietta West, written in 1927: Crackers are dry/ Butter is greasy/ I love you/ So rest easy. The other says, Long may you live/ and eat sour pickles/ Marry the man/ With plenty of nickels. Another page from Everett Wing reads, I had an old cat/ Fed her on tin cans/ When she had kittens/ They were all Ford sedans.
Name cards of eight classmates were pasted on a page. Strangely her card was spelled Opple. She attended the Junior-Senior banquet with Lewis and afterward attended a theatre party at the Clifton Theatre in Circleville. She attended the Alumni Banquet held at the school and listened to endless toasts and jokes. Miss Darrah and Byron Carmean were married afterward.
An obituary of a classmate, Dorothy Elizabeth Cryder who died in 1928, was pasted in her book. Dorothy would have graduated with Opal’s class in 1929. Fred G. Smith’s commendation for bravery under fire with the Marines in Nicaragua was also kept. Mementoes show that Opal was a popular girl during her school years. Ribbons from corsages, invitations, ticket stubs and news clippings of parties attended filled the pages of her scrapbook.
In 1931, Opal was married to Glenn E. Pitt in Greenup, Kentucky. Cards indicate the couple lived on Chittenden Avenue in Columbus. Glenn’s obituary had them living in Bellefontaine and him working with the U.S. government as an aircraft machinist. Glenn died at age 76 in 1987. Opal’s obituary stated they lived much of their married life in Belleville, Il. and later retired to the Indian Lake area. Both are buried in the Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
