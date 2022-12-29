Pickaway People: Census Reveals Commonplace Occupations For 1870

As I began to look for items for a possible story, I came across the 1870 Census for Salt Creek Township.
I believed it would make a story as most of the citizens in that area were industrious individuals and were well thought of.
My attention turned to their occupations. A good eighty percent of adult males were farmers. Male children from 7 to 20 listed their occupation as helping on farm. Younger boys were listed as at home. Wives, of course, kept house as did females over age 10. Younger girls were going to school or at home. John Mowery, Jr. listed blacksmith as his occupation.
John Tomlinson, 37, also had a blacksmith shop. Michael Dent was the local minister, who gave his birthplace as England and Thomas Martin shared his ministerial occupation with him.
Samuel Cates is listed as a house carpenter, born in Pennsylvania. John Gardner, 18, is shown as an apprentice carpenter. A rather unusual occupation was retired farmer as was listed by John S. Crites, 56. Even more amazing was Mary Bochart who was listed as a retired house keeper, age 59. Samuel Seacaur also listed himself as a house carpenter. Henry Reichelderfer is shown as age 86, a retired farmer. Jeremiah Miller was a sawyer as was Harry Link. Joseph Foust was a carpenter and still working at age 69.
George Morgan was a school teacher aged 33 years. William Tolbert was a blacksmith from Indiana, aged 29 years, while Isaac Gardner who lived with him is also listed as a blacksmith at age 19. John D. Walter was a 28 year old wagon maker from Baden, Germany.
Joel Tomlinson at age 29 was an engineer who lived in the same home as Alexander price who was a stage driver. Henry North was a school teacher.
The census covered 35 pages with an average of 37 persons listed on each page. Tarlton and Stringtown were not listed with the out of town folks reported. These folks farmed, cared for their families, sent their kids to school and made do with a minimum of professional help.
My occupation: burning the soup beans while writing a newspaper article!
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
