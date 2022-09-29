Pickaway People: Photograph From Long Ago Brings Interest Today

An old photograph of Alonzo and Willis Hettinger, dressed as cowboys, would make any researcher take notice.
The two, with guns drawn, were most surely using the props of the photographer to make the picture. Given this, I decided to see what I could find out about them.
The gunslingers were the sons of Milton and Minerva Merriman Hettinger. Alonzo was born Alonzo Leonard Hettinger on February 23, 1890 in Ross County, Ohio. He married Ethel Jinks April 13, 1917 in Pickaway County. They became the parents of Wayne Milton who was a meat cutter for the Fetherolf Packing Company; Glenn Edward who was a custodian supervisor for Zane Trace Schools; Roy Alonzo was a laborer who lived in Adelphi; Pauline Mary was married to Clyde Robinson and then Wayne Robinson; Forrest “Foxy” Clifford who served in World War II and was a trucker; Paul Frederick who married Lila Jean Shaw and worked for RCA; Richard William who was a butcher, never married and died at the young age of 19; Frances Marcella who married Richard Henderson and then Lloyd Dille; and Margaret Louise who was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and married Herbert Brokaw.
Descendants of all the children are listed in a family history. This Adelphi family produced many more residents of the small town to our southeast.
Check your photographs for fun pictures of ancestors and then find out some of their history. You will find relatives you didn’t know you had and make lasting relationships - all from a picture of two young gunslingers!
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
