Pickaway People: Things You Might Not Know About Gottlieb Wittich

Gottleib Wittich was the founder of Wittich’s Candy Store. He came into this world November 28, 1819 at Ebingen, Wurtenburg, Germany. He was the son of Immanuel Ferdinand and Maria Catherine Wolfer Wittich.
With his parents, Wittich sailed from Harve, France, to this country, arriving at New York after thirty five days on the ocean. The family traveled up the Hudson to Albany, then by the Erie Canal to Buffalo, then to Cleveland and from there by way of the Ohio Canal to Circleville.
Wittich’s father was a book binder and he helped his father with this business for a time then he learned the trade of a confectioner. He traveled to Cincinnati and furthered his love for this trade, and after a time returned to Circleville. His business was successful from the start.
He was married in 1842 to Henrietta Keffer, and to them nine children were born. Mrs. Wittich died in 1872. In 1833 he was confirmed by the Lutheran Church. He was a wonderful musician. He was also an artist and designed the original copy of the bird’s eye view of Circleville which is today revered as the most informative piece of our town history. The colored Circle was prepared from Wittich’s memory as it was in 1836.
Mr. Wittich was an example of the kind of person we should all aspire to be. He was a friend to children. He believed there was good in all people.
