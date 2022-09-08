Pickaway Places: Building at 100 W. Main prominent in history

One of Circleville’s symbols of its manners, customs and culture is the building which stands at 100 West Main Street.
Known as the Weill-Crist Block, formerly the Rindsfoos Block, was only a part of the commons area around the octagonal court house from 1836 to 1841.
The building has been reinvented and kept in such a state that it is still a viable part of the business buildings in downtown;
Occupants in the building over the years were Doddridge Dry Goods, W & S Jacobson & Co (1870-1874), Siesel & Rindsfoos (1877-1899), Newman’s Bazaar (1888), S. Rindsfoos (1896-1899), Rindsfoos & Son (1901-1910) and S. Rindsfoos & Son Co. in 1905.
The building was razed in 1915 and rebuilt by Weill in 1915. Julius Weill had been in business from 1852 and in 1915 was celebrating his new building with fifty years in the store business. He operated at the new block until 1918 and sold the business to Rampe Store Co in 1922. They remodeled the building in 1923.
Crist Beauty Shop (1936), Crist Department Store (1936) Gallaher Drugs (1945-1960), Enterprise One Price Clothing Store, Blue’s Warehouse Clearance Center (1992) Radio Shack (2000) and Boost Mobile (2016) have also occupied this center of town store.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
