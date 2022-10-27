Pickaway Places: Memorials Were Placed at Logan Elm Park

At the park in which stood the Logan Elm tree, located about one-fourth mile from the Elmwood Station of the N & W Railway, there was an atmosphere of patriotism, dedication and historical interest.
The Ohio Historical Society had completed the cabin at Logan Elm Park which was an exact counterpart of the building occupied by the first settlers in this region.
In announcing the completion of this cabin, a celebration, open to the public, for the first time on Oct. 21, 1916, included viewing memorials consisting of bronze tablets on glacial boulders. A flag raising with appropriate services had been arranged in dedication of the cabin, constructed in memory of our forefathers.
One of the tablets was placed by a lineal descendant of Capt. Michael Cresap, one of the signers of the Dunmore Treaty which took place in October, 1774. Another tablet was placed against the boulder containing names of the notables present at the signing of the Treaty.
Preservation of the elm tree was credited to the Boggs family for four generations of care. The cabin was the home of John Boggs and Sarah McMecken who were married in 1800.
They reared a family of nine children and began their life together in the humble log cabin. Taunted as being one of the most historical sites in the county, more landmarks were remembered such as Camp Lewis, Camp Charlotte and Chief Cornstalk’s Town as well as Grenadier Squaw Town. Black Mountain was remembered as the place where Cornstalk’s Council House was located.
Crowds to the occasion were large and were spurred by a large number present from the Circleville Pumpkin Show. Auto transportation was available to and from Kingston and the park.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.