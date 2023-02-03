Located near Darbyville, in a beautiful oak forrest , stood the Secoy Center for Treatment of Pulmonary Tuberculosis. It was specially built, arranged, furnished and managed for the care of this deadly disease, mainly first and second stage cases.
Dr. E. A. Secoy of Darbyville was the physician in charge while Rev. J. B. Ringle of Ashvile was the superintendent of the facility. It was located about a mile below the cemetery on London Road and was known as the best private sanitarium for tuberculosis anywhere.
The treatment center’s whole purpose and its motto was “to serve afflicted humanity.” The hospital was accessible from Columbus by auto or by interurban to Orient, Ashville or Circleville. A taxi was sent from the sanitarium to meet any patient who had an appointment.
All cases were carefully diagnosed and confirmed by the best laboratories in the state. Each case was individualized and treatment was given accordingly. There were rest treatments, diet, ventilation, sanitation, exercises, diversions and mental care in addition to Dr. Secoy’s remedies and treatments.
Early treatment was recommended, but a brochure from the sanatorium indicated that some of the “third stage” cases showed evidence of great benefit from Secoy’s treatment. This treatment claimed to supply the system with a substance that was deficient in the body. With the substance resupplied it checked the disease process and healed the tubercles. The discovery of this substance had not been announced to the public and was not revealed in the brochure.
Case reports were given for thirty-two of Secoy’s patients. Many of these were in good health three to four years after the beginning of their treatments. Far advanced cases reported improvement in the beginning but permanent relief could not be had.
Thirty two cases were reviewed in Dr. Secoy’s brochure. With only seven of these cases reported with little or no benefit from treatment or no improvement, the Dr. declared his methods of treatment successful. Patients resided in small camp style frame buildings with a front door and windows on each side. Special nurses were always available. Mail and telephone were offered. Outdoor activities were encouraged. The Majestic Theatre in Darbyville was connected with the camp and showed up to date movies for the hospital inmates.
The sanitarium was destroyed by fire around 1932. Secoy died at his home on August 26, 1942 and is buried in the Darbyville Cemetery.
Edward Ambrose Secoy was born on August 22, 1875, to Daniel and Osee Deitz Secoy. He was raised in Pleasanton with his siblings, Charles, Rufus and Wilbur. The four brothers sang together in a quartet.
