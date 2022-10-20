Pickaway Places: Pumpkin Memories Remain A Life Time

By the time this article appears in print the 2022 Pumpkin Show will be for most a memory.
Dr. Liggett once again managed to grow a whopping big pumpkin, winning the contest for another year. The Pumpkin Pie at Lindsey’s Bakery drew a crowd of people who gazed at the pie in amazement. The alleys were filled as well as the streets with vendors hawking their wares. The Village Chapel booth was dishing up their wonderful chicken and noodles.
Russell Waidelich once told me of his first memories of the show. A contest for grand champion chicken and the egg laying contest. Cages of different breeds of chickens were lined up in front of what is now the post office. The time was the late 1920s or early 1930s.
Others remember wire walkers, using poles to balance themselves as they crossed a street many feet in the air. Performers once jumped off a platform into a tank of water that was on fire. The ferris wheel is always a favorite ride for smaller children, often with parents riding along.
Who recalls standing in the middle of the street, waiting on the policemen to come along and separate the crowd before the parade. The courthouse, and most every business in town would shut down for the 3 p.m. parade.
“Meet me under the clock” was the most popular spot for children to reunite with their parents or friends after an evening of walking the streets.
Whatever your memories of the show are, we hope you had a wonderful time and will be back next year to add to your lifetime remembrances.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.