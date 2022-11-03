Pickaway Places: Tarlton Remembered

An undated letter from Mrs. Grace Wilber of Woodson, Illinois contains her remembrance of the Village of Tarlton. Her thumbnail sketch of the early days of the town should be of interest to readers.
Tarlton was named for General Tarlton, who fought in the Revolutionary War. It had a population of over five hundred and at one time was very prosperous. She remembered it had five doctors, four churches, four groceries, a sealing wax factory, a drug store, a hotel, saw mill, planning mill and Frank Ward’s place was a place of interest.
In the horse and buggy days it was a big trip to go and come from Circleville. Twenty five miles a day was about as much as one could expect from a horse. Tarlton had a railroad for many years, there were two hotels taking care of travelers on the Maysville Pike. The Tarlton House, with J. C. Shaffer as proprietor, was established about 1850. It had 11 rooms, well and comfortably furnished, and had a reputation for well-cooked meals. The Rieman House was established by Will Rieman in 1882.
Hen Mowery ran a grocery and millinery. His daughter carried on the millinery department, B. W. Campbell operated a grocery for provisions and country produce. J.B. Kelch and Co. ran a drug store, and also manufactured sealing wax. Gustave Joch, tanner and currier, both wholesaled and retailed leather. James Kasher, was a dealer for harness and saddles. Joseph Dennis and Co. sold groceries, provisions and had a model bakery.
Stephen Defenbaugh was the undertaker. Joseph was the general blacksmith, James S. Hedges sold general merchandise. Dr. S. J. Irwin, Dr. Macklin and Dr. Baker were the doctors. Julian Stollard ran the saw mill. A Mr. Morgan was the barber. Several other enterprises, including Valley Manufacturing Co. and Spoke Works.
The Historical & Genealogical Library would like your remembrances of the small villages around our county.
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.