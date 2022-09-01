Pickaway Places: Theater came to Darbyville in 1916

Seeing a need for some entertainment in the small town of Darbyville, Dr. Edward Secoy had a new block building constructed. He called the new building the Majestic Theater.
Silent movies were the rage and stars like Mary Pickford were making the films. Mary Ellen Downs reported that a hand written note attached to a film canister stated “On account of war tax on reels and admission fees we find it necessary to make the following readjustment of prices: All children under 12 years of age $0.05, all other admissions $0.17.” A later price was quoted as being $0.25.
The theater prospered and events such as homecoming were held there. Seeing a great movie as part of the group meeting there was an addition many could not resist. Young men who operated the hand driven picture machine were Lee Downs, Forbes Rohrer and John Buzzard.
Sue Eitel said that bets were taken on how long into a movie it would take before the film would break and disrupt the show.
Vaudeville and minstrel shows and hometown plays were held in this theater. Movies were shown there until the 1930s when sound came into vogue. New equipment would have been required to keep up with the times and with the depression curtailed the movies.
Dances were held during World War II. In the 1940s it became a honky tonk. It also housed a pool hall when Darbyville became “dry”.
Finally, in 1951 it was converted into the home of the Darbyville Church of the Nazarene. As of 2006 was used for storage by owner, Denver Peters. If buildings could talk, think of the tales this one could tell!
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.