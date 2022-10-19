Pickaway Places To Donate Blood Staff Reports Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Updated 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Give thanks and give back in November!Patients are counting on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to shake up their holiday traditions and give blood.Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially around Thanksgiving.All who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Terms: rcblood.org/perksAll who come to give Nov. 23-27 will receive an exclusive Red Cross knit beanie, while supplies last.Below are the 6 blood drives that are open to the public in Pickaway County in November:• Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting RoomTuesday November 1st12:00pm-6:00pmTo schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary• OhioHealth Berger HospitalWednesday November 2nd8:30am-1:30pmTo schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital• Lighthouse Community Christian Church – In Honor of Brady MartinFriday November 11th12:30pm-6:30pmTo schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Lighthouse• Ohio Christian University – Maxwell CenterMonday November 14th11:00am-4:00pmTo schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: OHChristianU• Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher HallWednesday November 16th10:00am-4:00pmTo schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC• St. Joseph Catholic Church – Parish CenterFriday November 19th12:00pm-6:00pmTo schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Red Cross Call Medicine Work Christianity Appointment Patient Blood Donor Donor Need Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Circleville Woman Killed in Traffic Accident City’s Landmark Bakery Preps For Big Week Historic: The Westfall Boys' Soccer Program Celebrate Coach and Season ODOT, city celebrate North Court Street Bridge opening GOP Says 'Republicans for Marsha Few' a Misnomer Trending Recipes