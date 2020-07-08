CIRCLEVILLE — Two teachers and one administrator from Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center have been recognized for their achievements.
Dennis Franks, superintendent, and Susan Schwalbaugh, academic specialist, each received awards. Franks was named Administrator of the Year and Schwalbaugh received the Ambassador Award by the Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education.
Jason Vesey, director of secondary education at Pickaway-Ross, nominated both Franks and Schwalbaugh.
“In my opinion, I have been blessed to work with, and learn from, one of the true leaders in career technical education in Ohio,” Vesey mentioned of Franks. “Dennis’ career spans a time when career tech made many important transitions and he had the opportunity to play an active role in developing what career-tech education looks like in Ohio today.”
Franks said it was quite an honor to be nominated and cited his many years of involvement in career and technical education as a potential reason for the selection.
“It’s a peer award, so I’m grateful that others have voiced their confidence in me,” he stated. “I’ve been in [career and technical education] for 36 years and administration for 20 plus years. During that time, I’ve been involved in several leadership positions within the career and technical organization, as well as state advisory boards/panels. I guess people are rewarding me for the efforts I’ve put in to advocate and promote career technical education statewide, as well as locally.”
Franks said he does the work for the kids to give them opportunities.
“It’s always about the students and their opportunities, which go hand-in-hand with helping the local business and industry prepare and retraining its workforce,” he added. “ Although none of it could be possible without the support of the staff and its commitment to the same.”
Vesey spoke about Schwalbauch’s expertise in her field of career and technical education. Schwalbauch is employed through a partnership with Pickaway-Ross and the Pickaway County Educational Service Center.
“Susan is the perfect example of someone who is both involved with an outside organization but is also indispensable to what we do at PRCTC,” Vesey explained. “Susan is a force of constant advocacy for the students at PRCTC.”
Schwalbauch started in adult education in 2006 at PRCTC and later joined the Pickaway ESC in 2012.
Schwalbauch said she was “floored by the honor” of receiving the ambassador award.
“When you love what you do, it quits being a job and it becomes your passion,” she mentioned. “Not that everything is perfect, but at the end of the day, you feel you helped a young person on their way. That is the reward.”
Another teacher at the school, Tammy Tipton, has been recognized by the Cleveland Clinic for her work with its Worldwide Classroom Program. Tipton teaches Pickaway-Ross’ allied health magnet program, which she used with students in her Introduction to Health Tech class at Logan Elm High School.
“It’s a designated time and a live feed, so I’m only able to offer it right now at Logan Elm, but I would love to offer it to my allied health students,” Tipton said of what was dubbed ‘Technology Tuesdays.’
The program allows students the opportunity to interact with health professionals including physician’s assistants, physical therapist, nurse practitioner and a nutritionist to learn about different opportunities in the healthcare field.
Titpon’s classes was named a Cleveland Clinic Banner School, a distinction earned by less than 24 percent of the 264 schools that participated in Cleveland Clinic’s educational programs for the 2019-2020 school year.