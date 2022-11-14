CHILLICOTHE — When it comes to education, it’s not just the teachers and principals that keep the districts running, it takes all manner of people and hands to ensure students thrive and prosper.
At Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center, it’s no different especially for Office Manager Tammy Sutherland and Aid Annette Clemons who shared their duties and unique bonds with students and fellow staff members.
Sutherland works in the front office said she handles everything from attendance phone calls, signing students in and out for job placement, to taking care of the needs of the administrators in the office. She was recently promoted to the position after her duties expanded.
“We would all be lost without her, she keeps us all in order,” Clemons said of Sutherland. “She does a good job.”
Clemons who in addition to being an aid is also Student Council advisor for the first time this year. Aids work in the classrooms to provide additional supports to students who need caught up on assignments, need extra reading help and more, a lot of help that teachers just can’t provide one on one for large classrooms.
“I help all students, I don’t have a certain set of students, but I’m in classrooms with higher numbers of students on IEPs,” Clemons said. “I can work with any student the teacher feels needs an extra hand.”
Clemons said so far the additional student council duties have been a learning curve but she’s looking forward to getting a better feel.
“It’s been challenging working with student council learning what to do and what not to do,” she said. “But I love working with the students. We have a good group of kids and we’re having fun so far. It’s a lot of fun.”
Clemons said she works with the students to build their confidence and become like a “mom” in the classroom for them.
“I get to work with the students on a more causal basis rather than telling them to get their work done,” she said.
Sutherland said she only sees many of the students when they need something.
“They’ve either been sent to the office to see the nurse or for a disciplinary issue, or they want to pay their school fees, so that’s different and I don’t know them all as well as Annette does and the teachers,” she said. “I handle the job placement sign out and I know them more by face because I see them everyday. It’s not being able to know the students on a level like a teacher or aid does.”
Both Clemons and Sutherland said they love their jobs and are happy to be at Pickaway-Ross.
“For me I took a year off work in 1997, I was in the medical field,” she said. “I got married, the doctor I worked for was retiring and my husband suggested I take a year off and figure out what I wanted to do. I started subbing at my son’s school, Mound Street at Circleville and I subbed in every capacity there was and I was hired full time in the Library.
From there until 2006 I was there and then I came out here and started at the Library, moved to the in school suspension monitor and now to my present location.”
Sutherland said every day is an adventure and you never know what’s going to happen.
“This morning has been total chaos. This week we have our sophomore tours where all the sophomores from all the schools come out and tour the building,” she said. “It’s been an interesting day.”
Sutherland said things were so different now from when her son was in school.
“I can’t imagine calling the school for everything we get calls about,” she said. “I wish that parents could step back and think about things before they make the call and start accusing or being mad. Wait until you talk to the appropriate person before you pass judgment.”
For Clemons, her start in education began at Head Start where she volunteered and eventually after some teachers left applied for the job and got it.
“I worked at head start as at teacher for two to three years, my son went to kindergarten and I took some time off,” she said. “I was always in the classroom whenever his teacher needed testing done or anything extra I would help them. I volunteered to read in the library and one of the moms told me Pickaway Ross was hiring in the cafeteria.”
Clemons said she took other jobs for a short while and then returned to education as a lunchroom monitor at Zane Trace when an aid opening came about at Pickaway-Ross.
“I applied thinking I was a library aid because that’s what the job description was but it’s a lot more than that,” she said. “I cover the librarians lunch and I help wherever I can. I’ve been here ever since and this is my fifth year and I love it. I’ve always loved being in the school system, even as a lunch lady. I enjoy working
Clemons said Sutherland goes above and beyond with students.
“She doesn’t have to go tell students where to go or physically walk them to where they need to go, she can,” she said. “I don’t know that parents realize how much guidance students get here.”
When it comes to why the love working in education both Clemons and Sutherland said it was the students, especially students at Pickaway-Ross.
“I enjoyed my time at Circleville but once you see what we do for these students, it’s an awesome place to work and awesome thing to be a part of,” she said. “We have students from all walks of life and when you see a student show you their first paycheck, and the first time it happened to me, I told them how lucky they were because it was more than I made. To know we’re preparing them for these well paying jobs and to see the difference we can make in their lives.”
Both Clemons and Sutherland spoke about the opportunities that Pickaway-Ross provides students.
“I don’t think parents realize all the extra help we provide our students,” she said. “We have the learning labs, aids in the classroom, and I don’t think some of their parents realize that if their student is struggling we can help them. If I weren’t an employee here I’d have no idea that my son or daughter had access to an aid or the learning lab which is huge.”
Sutherland and Clemons said they wished parents and the community knew more about Pickaway-Ross and even beyond the classroom and instruction help they provide.
“There’s all kinds of stuff that we offer,” Clemons said. “When the girls are needing prom dresses, I can ask them if they know we have prom dresses they can get with. I can take them and show them and watching them light up knowing they can go to prom. We have clothing here for when they need jeans for their jobs or something like that we have access to help them.”
Clemons said students have eye opening experiences and as such grow in maturity from their first day as a junior to when they leave at seniors.
“I know there’s some of that in high school but it’s a major difference here,” she said.