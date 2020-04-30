CIRCLEVILLE — Over the last decade, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office has gone through extensive changes bolstering its ability to patrol all areas of the county. By forming more and stronger partnerships, Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff hopes to extend his department’s reach into the new decade with clear vision.
Radcliff began as sheriff in 2013, previously working at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 30 years as a deputy. Moving up the ranks, he was able to understand multiple aspects of the department making him suitable for the role of sheriff.
One of the biggest things the sheriff’s office has done over the past 10 years and beyond is moving its main facility, which was originally within the City of Circleville. The new facility was built in 1992 and was a breath of fresh air for the department that was operating in a nearly 100-year-old building. The original location for the office had about 100 beds for its jailhouse.
The original location, now housing the Pickaway County Engineer, was once the sheriff’s residence, office and jailhouse. Through the years, it became normal for the sheriff to reside outside the office space. However, with its old age and limited space, the sheriff’s office needed something more efficient. It also required a space that would allow them the room to grow.
Moving roughly 47 employees into the new location along Island Road, proved to be a vital transformation for the department as it now was able to hold more staff, more inmates and have other additions that would prove useful.
“We had space that we never had before and basically doubled our staff overnight,” Sheriff Radcliff told The Circleville Herald.
Coming to the sheriff’s position in 2013, Radcliff saw more opportunities for growth within, as well as outside the department. With some problems being addressed with the new facility just outside the city, there was still room to grow.
In 2013, the opioid epidemic was rising at an alarming rate making it the first real test of Radcliff and the abilities of his department.
“When I took office in 2013, it seemed like the drug epidemic just was really in its infancy. It was more of the pill mills and meth that were the biggest drugs that we have dealt with,” Radcliff explained.
Pill mills is a term that describes how some doctors in the state were seemingly handing out prescriptions for strong pain relief drugs such as opioids. With help from pharmaceutical companies, some doctors would write prescriptions willfully without thought of the damage it would later cause in society.
“And that started in southern Ohio,” Radcliff said.
This has been an everlasting battle between law enforcement who now have to help those who have become addicted as some turn to more illicit patterns.
Sheriff Radcliff has been talking with several other law enforcement agencies to understand how they handle illicit drugs in their communities. What he has learned is that even though the terrain may be different, all of those he’s talked to were experiencing the same thing when it came to opioids and other illicit drugs.
“I think what’s been unique to this area is we’ve been more aggressive than a lot of areas,” Radcliff said. “We were ahead of our time.”
Sheriff Radcliff commented that some areas of the state are now experiencing the patterns that Pickaway County has already gone through. He added that arresting people for drug offenses is not the end goal of the department. Instead, through research and partnerships, the sheriff’s department hopes to rehabilitate drug users instead of sending them to jail.
“We can’t arrest our way out of this, we have to find all of the solutions, we have to look at rehabilitation as far as providing services to get these people help,” Radcliff said.
The sheriff added that over the past decade, the jail has become somewhat of a place for inmates and drug users to get the help that they need. He commented this was apparent after a number of mental health facilities closed their doors leaving some with no place to go.
“The county jails end up being the mental health facilities, the counseling facility; we are everything because when they have no place to go, they come to jail, that puts a large burden on what we do,” Radliff said.
Radcliff added that over the past decade, more mental health services have been added to the county jail. After working with former Attorney General Mike DeWine, now governor, and current Attorney General Dave Yost, the collective was able to implement different types of programs. More programs were later added as the relationship between the sheriff’s office and county courts grew stronger.
The sheriff’s office also worked with government agencies and public officials to address the growing usage of heroin along with deaths occurring from overdosing. By using medical tools such as NARCAN and Vivitrol, Radcliff and his department have been able to save individuals from overdosing as well as getting them off of drugs.
“Our job is not to pick and choose who we save,” Radcliff commented. “We have an oath that we take to save everybody we can.”
However, the sheriff’s office must, and still does, uphold its duties by protecting its citizens by balancing incarceration and rehabilitation strategies. Radcliff stated that it’s not the users his department is interested in finding, rather the ones who mass distribute illicit drugs to Ohioans and others across the country.
“If we can stop the flow, we can arrest users all day long, but they’ll just find more users. We have to stop the flow coming in,” Radcliff explained.
The sheriff added that the department has made headway when it comes to derailing drug operations in the area. According to Radcliff, one of the most notable drug busts his office has been a part of was the sting operation of the Crosby family.
“The Crosby family was a family that had been in this community for a long, long time and had been known to not be on the right side of the law,” Radcliff explained.
The family was bringing cocaine, heroin and many other nefarious drugs into the area. The family had been causing headaches for several state and local law enforcement agencies in the region. After a six month investigation, Radcliff and the collective law enforcement arrested the Crosby family. The operation was titled “Lights Out,” according to Radcliff.
The most recent drug bust also stood out in Radcliff’s mind as Operation Ice UP saw more illicit drug traffickers arrested.
The operation involved the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, BCI, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU).
The in-depth investigation led to grand jury indictments of 20 individuals. It was reported by his office that 11 of the individuals were linked to drug trafficking organizations, three were linked to another drug trafficking organization and the six others were also given grand jury indictments.
Over the eight-month long investigation, law enforcement was able to seize over 58 ounces of methamphetamine seized and four stolen firearms.
Looking ahead
What Sheriff Radcliff hopes to see change over the next decade is the image of the prisoner population at the county jail. Radcliff stated that some illicit users get caught up in addictive prescriptions, which leads them to find other ways to get some type of pain relief when pill mills run dry.
Radcliff stated that with some mental health agencies going under, his office has been the one of the main places for individuals with addictions to get help. He sees his department growing in this regard. In the past decade, staff have been working to get people the mental counseling they need.
Some spaces in the jail facility are designated for those who attempt or threaten to take their own life. Radcliff sees more regular routines and rounds of staff making sure inmates remain safe and healthy.
Radcliff also hopes to see the current facility get new updates and renovations. Plumbing is just one of several different types of aspects that are aging in the sheriff’s office. More re-organization of office space will also be a part of the new renovations.
Radcliff also, in the past, has made partnerships with small communities scattered throughout the county. He hopes that he will be able to work with more communities who are in need or law enforcement patrolling.
“Those are very difficult areas to patrol without having partnerships with communities like Scioto Township,” Radcliff said. “My goal would be to continue building partnerships with the townships.”