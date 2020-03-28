CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is still providing most core services.
While many agencies across the state are cutting back on services, Sheriff Robert Radcliff wants to let the citizens of Pickaway County know that his office is still providing most core services for them.
He encourages the public to continue to report crimes, follow the guidelines from Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health to curtail the spread of the virus, and to be vigilant to your surroundings during these trying times.
His office continues to provide calls for service, house and business checks, monitor sex offenders, process concealed carry permits, provide web check finger printing for area employers, commercial weight enforcement and other services. The office lobby continues to stay open during regular hours and the jail lobby is available 24/7, as always.
While they might ask you to sign a visitor’s log if you go, or ask you a couple of health screening questions if you need them, they are available and responsive. They have modified a few of their procedures to help reduce potential exposure to the virus by their staff and are practicing what the Ohio Department of Health has recommended.
For example, when practical, deputies will take non-emergency reports over the phone with your consent. The health and safety of the public and their personnel will always be their priority.
Sheriff Radcliff wants the public to know that the following services have been suspended because of a court order or an order from the Ohio Department of Health:
• Sheriff Sales
• Jail Inmate Visitation (other than attorney or clergy visits)
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will continue to be a full-service agency. Any decisions involving a reduction in services will be made with the health and safety of everyone involved in mind.
For more information, visit online at http://www.pickawaysheriff.com