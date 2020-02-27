CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is looking to potentially reuse the light that’s being removed at Atwater Avenue and Northridge Road for the North Pickaway and Linden Lane intersection.
Terry Frazier, service director, said the city will conduct a traffic study to prove what they believe is a warranted light at the intersection.
“We believe it’s warranted but we’ll do the report,” Frazier said. “Our concern is the school busses and school traffic. It’s gotten busier there. There are only a few routes in and out of the schools. We do have a market pedestrian crosswalk and this may warrant a signal for safer pedestrian traffic.”
Frazier said using the lights located at the Atwater and Northridge intersection, along with the poles near the former fire station at South Court Street that were recently removed means that there will be very little cost to put in the light.
“Most of what we need we already have,” he added. “There will be very little physical cost. There will be the engineering study, painting the cross walks and some electrical work and probably sensors in the pavement most likely.”
The light at Atwater is being removed following a traffic collision in which the driver left the scene.
“A caller reported it and by the time the police officer arrive they were already gone,” Frazier said. “It was probably an oversized load, over 13 feet to damage the line.”
Frazier said it would be a few weeks to complete the study and they’ll now then for sure that they should proceed with the project.
“We’re meeting with the consultant on Friday morning and we’ll do a site review,” he said.
Frazier said he doesn’t think removing the light will be an issue for residents turning left onto Northridge Road from Atwater Avenue.
“I would argue that there are far more cars that turn left on Pickaway Street to go onto Northridge Road, hospital traffic for example, and there doesn’t seem to be any problem with that,” he said. “Traffic on Pickaway Street is greater than it is on Atwater and the traffic on Northridge Road will be no different than it is on Georgia Road or Mulberry Road.
“I just don’t see evidence to support that there’s a problem turning left on Northridge Road,” he continued. “If there are concerns or complaints we’ll do a study but at this time we don’t think the signal is warranted at Atwater.]”
Brenda Short, administrative assistant, said she’s not received any complaints about the light being removed other than shock from residents that the light had been removed.