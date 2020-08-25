CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Trail paving project now has some blacktop as crews have worked this summer to pave from Canal Road to state Route 104 along the trail.
The approximately 1.5 miles of trail that’s being paved connects Canal Park to Calamus Swamp to the west of Circleville.
Arista Hartzler, executive assistant with the Pickaway County Park District, said the company working on the project, Fillmore, has been moving quickly and the final part of the project will be completed hopefully this week.
“They finished the paving portion of the project Saturday and they still have to do the lining and the ballards and then they’ll be finished,” she said. “The hope is to have it done this week.”
One of the goals of the Park District for many years has been to expand the county’s trail system from one end of the county to the other and as part of a promise to voters who approved the park district levy in November 2017; this project helps make that happen.
“We very much feel this was a commitment we made during the levy and we’re happy to produce something on that so quickly,” Hartzler said. “We hope the rest of the trail development goes just as quickly. It feels good to be able to deliver on this.”
Hartzler said the next part of the Pickaway Trail to be completed will be discussed in the near future.
“We have a trail committee meeting and we’re going to discuss with them what’s next whether it’s paving or clearing and we have a lot of bridges that are high dollar items,” she concluded.