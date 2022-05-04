CIRCLEVILLE — Several Pickaway County issues were voted down in Tuesday’s primary election while J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine, Tim Ryan and Nan Whaley received their parties support and won their primaries.
In the race for Ohio Governor, DeWine took home fewer votes than Joe Blystone in Pickaway County. DeWine received 36.6 percent of the vote with 2,548 votes to Blystone’s 42.1 percent with 2,934 votes. Jim Renacci received 1,276 votes or 18.3 percent. Ron Hood received only 204 votes or roughly 3 percent of the vote.
For the Democrats, Whaley received more than 73 percent of Pickaway County Democrat voters’ support with 1,012 votes to her opponent Jon Cranley’s 374 votes.
In the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat race, Vance overcame Matt Dolan and Josh Mandel, who each had a significant percentage of the vote. In Pickaway County, Vance received 2,365 votes, roughly 34.4 percent, while Mandel received 1,886 votes (27.5 percent) and Dolan received 1,341 votes (19.5 percent)
In the Democrat Primary for the U.S. Senate seat race, Ryan received a significant portion of Pickaway County’s vote with 980 votes or 69.6 percent of the total votes while Morgan Harper received 267 votes or roughly 19 percent and TJ Johnson received 161 votes or roughly 11.4 percent.
When it came to the Ohio Secretary of State Republican Primary, Frank LaRose received the nod across the state, including Pickaway County with 4,026 votes, roughly 65.3 percent, over John Adams’ 2,237 votes.
In the race for the 2nd District Congressional seat, Republican Brad Wenstrup won his primary and was the leader in Pickaway County. He received 55.3 percent of the vote with 2,945 votes. James Condit Jr. received 1,339 votes or roughly 25.1 percent and David Windisch received 1,045 votes or roughly 19.6 percent.
The Democrat primary race for the 2nd District Congressional seat went to Samantha Meadows who also won big in Pickaway County with 989 votes, roughly 78.7 percent of the total vote Alan Darnowsky received 300 votes (23.3 percent.)
In local issues voters approved the Bond issue for an EMS building for Southwest Pickaway Fire District 231 votes yes (61.3 percent) to 146 votes no (38.7 percent).
The Pickaway Township proposed 1.25 mill levy for a dedicated Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputy to patrol the area failed with 254 votes against the levy (53.9 percent) to 217 votes for (46.1 percent).
In New Holland, an additional tax levy for current operating expenses failed, 55 votes for (46.6 percent) and 63 votes against (53.4 percent). In Pickaway County there were 54 votes against to 46 votes for the levy.
The Cemetery Renewal levy for Perry Township, excluding New Holland, passed with 62 votes for (55.7 percent) to 49 (44.1 percent) against.
Locally a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm warning did impact the election in a small and brief way as election officials reported a power outage at the Williamsport voting location for about 20 minutes. The polls remained open, however, as backup batteries in the machines kept them going and poll workers worked to aid voters in choosing their proper voting district.
All results are unofficial until certification of the election which will happen with the Board of Elections meets on May 24.
For full election results or information on upcoming elections on Aug. 2 and Nov. 8 visit the Pickaway County visit the Pickaway County’s Board of Elections website https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pickaway/.