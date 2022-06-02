WILLIAMSPORT — Izabella Picklesimer was crowned Dam Days Queen this week during the first night of the festival.
Picklesimer, 15, a sophomore at Westfall High School, is a member of the varsity basketball and cheerleading teams with plans to run both cross country and track this year. She's a member of the Future Farmers of America and is in show choir at her school.
Picklesimer said she's been doing the pageants since she was of age to run for the princess contest.
"I won junior queen three years ago and I've always wanted to be queen since I was little," she said. "My dream came true."
Picklesimer said she's looking forward to representing Dam Days and Williamsport at all the festivals.
"I love meeting new people and being an influence to little kids," she said. "I like showing everyone that they can step out of their comfort zone and do different things."
Picklesimer, who was the only contestant for the contest, was surprised by the 2019 Queen who is currently working at Walt Disney World in Florida on a College Exchange Program. Picklesimer said she was excited to be crowned.
"I'm looking forward to all the festivals and everything else this year," she said. "I love Pumpkin Show and I'm excited to represent Dam Days this year and ride in the parade."
Cicily Esterline was named Deercreek Dam Days Junior Queen along with First Attendant Isabelle Capsel and Second Attendant Raelynn McGrath.
Esterline, 13, is an eighth grader at Circleville Middle School. She's a dancer, plays tennis and golf, is a member of 4-H and the girl scouts, twirls baton, and she shoots archery and pistol.
"When they called first and second attendant I didn't think I was going to get it," she said. "When they called me I didn't really process it. It took me a second."
Esterline was princess first attendant a couple years ago.
"I'm really looking forward to getting to do this again and travel all across Ohio and represent this great festival," she said. "I love meeting other girls and I have so many lifelong friends from Jackson, Commercial Point and all across central Ohio."
Sophia Poling was named Deercreek Dam Days princess. Emily Miller was named first attendant and Rylee Wiggins was named second attendant.
Poling, 11, a student at Westfall Elementary, said she loves art, cheerleading and 4-H and has plans to pick up a new skill in the future.
"I'd love to learn martial arts and some day become a famous karate master," she said.
Poling said she loved doing pageants, dating back to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was unbelievably amazing," Poling said. "I thought 'how did I win this' and I was like you just did amazing."
The royalty will now represent Deercreek Dam Days at festivals across the state in the coming year, including the Circleville Pumpkin Show in October.