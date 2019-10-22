CIRCLEVILLE — More than $6,300 was raised this year for local parks during the Lindsey’s Giant Pumpkin Pie Auction held during the Pumpkin Show.
The mock auction, in that the giant pie doesn’t go home with anyone because it’s unsafe to eat, raised $6,316 in the weeks leading up to and during the Pumpkin Show.
Mike Logan, organizer, said it felt great to raise the money, which will be split between the Pumpkin Show Park and Ted Lewis Park.
“The cool thing is that half goes to Pumpkin Show and half goes to Ted Lewis Park,” he said. “The Pumpkin Show Park is going to cost money to maintain and Ted Lewis Park is near and dear to me and hopefully we can do it again next year.”
Last year $8,822.50 was raised through the auction; something Logan said was because of a more personal touch.
“We’ll probably go about the fundraising differently next year,” he added. “I think the personal touch was one of the big reasons why we didn’t collect as much this year. We did it mostly by email and mail. It might have been also because of so many people collecting.”
Logan said about $650 of the total was raised from donated items the day of, including from Lindsey’s Bakery who donated five pies and the Pumpkin Show that donated items.
“It’s very much modeled after Laurelvlille and they sell cakes,” he concluded, speaking of the cake auction held during the Laurelville Fireman’s Festival.