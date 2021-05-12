CIRCLEVILLE — A pipe bomb was found just north of Ashville in a home on Winchester Road.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home located in the 13000 block of Winchester Road on a pipe bomb.
Suspicions were confirmed when Deputy Jerrid Daily arrived. Daily immediately evacuated the home and called for a bomb squad to come to the home. The Franklin County Bomb Squad was then dispatched and once they arrived, they detonated the bomb.
Evidence following the detonation has been sent to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for analysis.
The case remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Hafey thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Fire Department, Bloom Township Fire Department and the FBI, ATF and Columbus Fire Department for their assistance in the incident.