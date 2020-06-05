CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau is hosting two events next week, the Pizza Trail and Pickaway Pet Week.
Pickaway Pet Week begins on Monday and runs through June 13. It is aimed to bring people and their pets back to local pet-friendly businesses.
Nathan Wilson, executive director, said this event spawned following shelter-in-place orders, forcing the visitors bureau to change plans earlier this year.
“With the shelter-in-place the week before, we were going to roll out our summer series, and since then, we’ve been scrambling to put some things in place to maintain some of our planning, but to also adhere to the regulations,” Wilson explained. “Where Pet Day was originally going to be June 11, we’ve now taken it and spread it over a week. Our thought was making it a week long so we can get people out here and there versus having everyone congregate at once in the center of downtown.”
Wilson said he hopes pets will drive people to the businesses they want to promote, but with it being spread out, certain things will help people adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“By incorporating places throughout town, it’ll spread people out a little bit,” he added. “Our initial thought was to do something at Pumpkin Show Park, but we don’t want people to gather all in one place.”
Wilson said they’d be taking donations at Rosina’s Treasures and Christopher’s Boutique for the Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
“The shelter is currently in need of bleach, large harnesses, large leashes, squeegees, garden sprayers and canned food,” Wilson told The Circleville Herald.
During Pet Week, the visitor’s bureau will be updating their social media feeds with posts and events to help inspire the public to get out with their pet friends.
“We’ll be doing some digital interactive posts and things like that, asking people to share different photos and what not,” he remarked. “It’ll be more interactive than it might have been. We think this will attract people from outside the county by featuring some of our local shops also”
The other event taking place will be the Pizza Trail. Wilson said early on that it might be better to have people visit different places around the county as opposed to bringing everyone to one place, like the traditional Pizza Challenge that takes place each summer.
“Very early on, we thought it would be better to drive people to the county versus doing the one event when we can’t congregate,” he said. “We know (the pizza challenge) is well-known by locals, we don’t know that it brings in people from outside the county. By doing a trail, we can still incorporate the voting and have the winners, but it gives people something to go out and do.”
Wilson said most pizza places are offering delivery and pickup options that they decided on, while also having people visit the individual stores.
“We’re going to come out with a pizza passport and each restaurant has a code word,” he explained. “People can visit each place and the visitors will be entered into a prize once they visit all the places. They’ll have a chance to vote online for their favorites.”
Wilson said the Pizza Trail could go on indefinitely, but the contest would run from June into July with a winner crowned in August. The passports will begin to be rolled out online and at local participating pizza places on Monday.
“We’re going to make the passports available online that are printable, and we’ll have some here at the welcome center available,” he stated. “We’re still confirming pizza places and making sure that every (pizza place) that wants to participate can.”
Wilson said both events are a great way to give people something to do.
“We want to make sure anything we do is something that, regardless of your comfort level with the current climate level, people are able to do,” he concluded.