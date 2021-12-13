CIRCLEVILLE — A handful of judges have chosen their best pizzas in Pickaway County following the completion of the Pickaway County Pizza Trail judging last week.
Pizza Cottage in Circleville was named Best Pepperoni Pizza with Watt Street Tavern, also in Circleville, being named the Best Specialty Pizza with its southwest BBQ chicken bacon pizza.
"The judges were impressed by the variety and quality of all the submissions," Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitor's Bureau Executive Director, said.
Judge's Choice went to Siloh's in Marcy for their pulled pork BBQ mac and cheese pizza.
Blades Pizza in Ashville was the runner-up for Best Pepperoni Pizza. Christy's Pizza in Circleville was runner-up for Best Specialty Pizza with their "Christy's Classic Pizza."
Honorable Mention nods went to Dairy Shed Too/Ramrods in Kingston for their pepperoni pizza and Pap’s Pizza in Tarlton for their "All the Way" pizza.
Wilson said Pickaway Trail passport distribution was up in 2021.
"This year, we have distributed more than twice the passports we did in 2020," Wilson said. "We have had more interaction and interest around the trail in the welcome center and the restaurants are very enthusiastic about participating. It has been great seeing how involved some of them are with the process."
Wilson said the adjustments they made this year are working and doesn't see things changing for next year.
"Although we advertise the trail year round, the 2022 Pizza Trail will roll out around June 1, with passport submissions due by Dec. 31," Wilson said.
"This year, we made a few changes to the passport and our live judging, that seemed to have helped.
"There is still time for participants in the Pickaway County Pizza Trail to submit their completed passports to claim this year's pizza trail t-shirt," Wilson added.
For more information, visit www.pickaway.com or call 740-474-3636.