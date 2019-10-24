CIRCLEVILLE — According to organizers, this year’s Circleville Pumpkin Show went off without a hitch, reaching the approximate 400,000 visitors that usually attend the four-and-a-half day festival.
Barry Keller, vice president of the Pumpkin Show, said part of the success was due to the weather.
“We started out with absolutely beautiful weather on Tuesday evening followed by what I call traditional weather on Wednesday and Thursday,” Keller stated. “It was gray skies, cool and crisp weather followed up by absolutely beautiful days on Friday and Saturday. Because of that, the town was absolutely full with visitors throughout the show especially on Friday and Saturday. We hit our mark for attendance.”
Keller said the new safety measures, including the secure access points, didn’t affect pedestrians as designed and worked as they hoped.
“You think about all the things we do that are safety related, the bomb dogs that make a sweep every morning through the Pumpkin Show, the elevated watch tower and now with the secure access points,” he added.
“We’ve had many positive comments about those. I look forward to expanding security next year with the help of law enforcement and the fire and EMS personnel that support us. It takes a lot to pull off a big event and be safe. That all happens with the cooperation and support of a lot of organizations and agencies that help make it successful,” Keller told The Circleville Herald.
One big change for this year was the addition of Kids’ Day Friday morning and afternoon inside the Pumpkin Show Park, as created by entertainment chairs Heidi and Marc Rogols.
“It was a big success with great attendance,” Keller continued. “The new wall scape was another great addition to the park. Pumpkin Show Park was a really good destination for the entertainment of the show.”
Keller said once again the Pumpkin Show was down within 24 hours of the festival’s closing.
“From my perspective it was a great year,” he said. “We’re not aware of anything major that happened. To have four-and-a-half days of our town full of people there to attend the Pumpkin Show and then to have it transform in 24 hours to a spotless clean city is amazing.”
Keller said they’re already thinking about next year and will begin next week making preparations.
“We’re always looking at ways to improve,” Keller remarked. “That’s what we’ve got ahead of us is follow up meetings to look back at 2019 and see how we can make things better for 2020. Those will start next week to prepare for next year.”