CIRCLEVILLE — More homeless people were located this year during the annual Point in Time Count by volunteers searching the Circleville Area.
According to information provided by Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA), 11 people — nine men and two women — were found without shelter last week. In addition to that there were eight men staying at Hope House, 13 veterans in a shelter, three families comprised of three kids and eight adults in PICCA’s shelter and 17 women and children at Haven House. In addition, PICCA received a report that 25 students in the Logan Elm School District were staying with another family.
Becky Hammond, deputy director of PICCA, said two factors in the increase in counted individuals are the earlier time count and the additional volunteers that helped.
“Having more teams helped absolutely,” Hammond stated. “When you’re constantly moving and going back to check on people it helps. We also didn’t start as late, starting at 8 p.m. really helped because people weren’t settled in their spot.”
Fallon Kingery, community services director at PICCA, said the three teams of volunteers only were able to search near the Circleville area and there could be and are likely to be more homeless in the surrounding areas.
“We didn’t hit the outlying areas because they weren’t on our census map,” Kingery said. “I think the big thing is that there are a lot of people who are living unsheltered. Either because they don’t have access to the shelter or there needs to be more services to bride that gap. Shelters were willing to take more people but there were still those 11 people that were unsheltered.”
Kingery said despite the numbers, there are likely more out there.
“It’s a lot of people,” Kingery added. “Only having three teams isn’t a lot of people so I’m sure we missed people too. We all found some place we thought somebody might be staying but they were not there when we went.”
The volunteers were also able to pass out duffle bags that contained necessary items for those living unsheltered. The bags included food, gloves, hats, socks, hygiene items and more. Hammond said one couple accepted a hotel room for the night but the rest did not.
Kingery hopes to be able to develop a drop-in center to aid in providing shelter and wrap-around services.
“I think we need to have a drop-in center and we need to make awareness around it,” she said. “It would have been nice to have more things to offer to people when we found them. It would be great to be able to provide them a warm meal, a hot shower and wash their clothes and have a whole array of providers to offer those services to people. I would love to have that drop-in center, that’s my goal for next year.”
According to Hammond, a team with the city administration was valuable in gathering information.
Hammond hopes to be able to use the information when PICCA applies for grant funding.
“There’s no funding for emergency shelters but there is for permanent supportive housing,” Hammond commented. “It’ll put people immediately in housing and provide wrap-around services for a period of time. It helps them maintain if they have those services once they’re in there but it gets them off the street. We’ve never had that grant here in Pickaway County, so it would be new.”
Hammond noted it could be a real opportunity to help those who are homeless since they’ve only reported one or two unsheltered homeless people in recent years.
“You don’t want to apply for grants if there’s no need,” Hammond added. “Now that we’re seeing a larger number when we do these counts, they’ll help prove our case to get some more funding for our community.”
According to Hammond, another count will be held this summer bringing back a bi-annual count from several years ago.
“We use to do two because a lot of the times in the winter, your mother as an example, could have kicked you out but is willing to let you stay if it’s 14 degrees,” Hammond said. “We feel like we get a more accurate count in the summer because you get the people in a tent at Deercreek or out at Hargus Lake but you won’t find those in the winter because they’re closed.”