CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department recently discussed new leadership changes, which were apparently needed, and discussed the recent changes with the city council.
Members of council listened to a proposed ordinance that could add an additional deputy chief of police position, a captain's position, as well as a communications center commander for the department.
“We need to have the proper structure in place because… when it comes to policing… you have to have checks and balances,” Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer told The Circleville Herald.
According to the Chief Baer, locals and others are wanting more oversight when it comes to law enforcement and their activities.
“As you look at what is going in the nation right now with law enforcement, people want more oversight,” Chief Baer said to the council. “They want to make sure their departments are running correctly and the only true way to do that with the proper supervision.”
The chief added that while the department has made attempts to do so, it is lacking some key positions within the department. He explained that activists across the country have been asking for departments to change certain aspects that require additional personnel in order to be accomplished and to make departments run more smoothly.
“We do not have those [personnel] in the right positions,” Baer said to the council.
He added that the new proposed ordinance will allow locals and others to be able to view subjects such as body cam footage taken by officers in the field. The proposal will not create more work, but rather change some of the work that is done within the department.
The positions are to be salary type and will provide personnel to not have to worry about things such as overtime in order to operate in their line of work. The chief stated that the proposal will be cost effective with savings at the end of each year.
Baer explained that the proposed positions will save costs due to several officers operating on overtime currently. At the overtime rate, Baer stated that the department could create “substantial savings” with the creation of the positions.
According to an evaluation of cost benefits from the Circleville City Auditor Gayle Spangler, one sergeant in the department was paid over $45,000 in overtime in 2019. Another sergeant was paid over 25,000 in overtime costs that same year.
According to the costs benefit evaluation, a new deputy chief position on salary would range from $53,000 to $70,000 a year. Even at the top pay scale, the new structure would be thousands of dollars below what sergeants are currently being paid with overtime.
A new captain position would also have the same cost effectiveness as the salary would range from $49,000 to $64,000 a year.
One dispatcher is currently doing many duties and requirements that fulfill the position of communication center commander. That dispatcher was paid over $17,000 in overtime in 2019. Another dispatcher was paid over $35,000 in overtime that same year.
A new communications center commander would have a salary of $45,000 to $59,000 a year. At the top pay scale, the proposed position would help save thousands of dollars.
In the past, the department has had some grievances with officers who are the same rank, but one has been given authority over the other. The proposal would give more positions of command which could end some issues.
In some cases, personnel with the rank of sergeant were given leadership over other sergeants, which influenced the decision to restructure the department.
The new proposed positions are not set to bring in new hires, rather promote current employees into the salary positions. The responsibilities that will be conducted by the positions are already being spread amongst current staff, according to Baer.