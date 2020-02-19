CIRCLEVILLE — Acts of violence can occur when people least expect it causing confusion and hesitation. The Circleville Police Department has been offering Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) to inform community members on how to act in potential violent situations.
Officer David McIntyre has his hand in scheduling all the training sessions to teach local residents and other officers regarding CRASE. The program is 100 percent federally funded leaving the department with no expenses for the training program. Formerly, only officers were trained in the program which has since formatted for locals to learn and understand how to avoid, deny or defend in certain situations.
“We do just generally community classes for anybody that wants to take it,” McIntyre told The Circleville Herald.
CRASE training is a part of a larger organization titled Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training which was created in 2002 at Texas State University. The program was established through a partnership between Texas State University, the San Marcos, Texas Police Department and the Hays County, Texas Sheriff’s Office.
In the partnership, according to the ALERRT’s website, the university and the law enforcement agencies planned to address the need for response training from active shooter events for first responders. In 2013, ALERRT located at Texas State, was given the acknowledgement for being the national standard in active shooter response training.
Since it was founded in 2002, ALERRT has been rewarded with over $72 million in state along with federal grant funding. The program has since trained over 130,000 law enforcement and fire officials all throughout the country. The sub section of ALERRT, CRASE Avoid-Deny-Defend, has also trained over 200,000 civilians.
CRASE training for civilians came from frequent requests to teach community members what to do in the case of an active shooter event. According to McIntyre, this training is not just suitable for active shooter events, but any incidents that have violent outcomes. The strategy was developed by ALERRT in 2004.
CRASE gives residents multiple topics covering different types of scenarios. Topics for CRASE include history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues as well as considerations when conducting routine drills, according to ALERRT’s website.
“They came out with a… civilian class that is the national standard… and that’s what we teach schools, churches, daycares and banks,” McIntyre explained. “But it’s a very good overall class.”
With the CRASE training, most of the principles learned in the class revolve around terms such as avoid, deny and defend. McIntyre clarified that those three words can be involved in any case where there is a violent situation.
“There’s been several programs like this,” McIntyre said. “I’ve been to a lot of different training sessions and… ALERRT does a really good job of thinking through everything.”
McIntyre added that the course for CRASE gets updated every year. ALERRT, according to McIntyre, examines every shooter event that has happened throughout the year and updates criteria every year for the civilian program.
Between four to five of the officers at the Circleville Police Department are certified to train through ALERRT. Some of the officers like McIntyre, work centrally with one group of people. For him, he trains law enforcement mostly with others training civilians of different demographics.
McIntyre commented that he has seen good results from CRASE training locals in the community. If locals are interested in CRASE training, they can call 740-477-8212 or email training@circlevillepolice.com. Emails sent in go to several officers ensuring that the public gets informed when a training session gets scheduled.