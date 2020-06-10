CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Chief of Police and Safety Forces Director presented to the Safety Committee of Circleville City Council an idea to potentially restructure the department’s leadership.
Police Chief Shawn Baer spoke to the committee about the idea to change the structure of ranks.
“We currently have a vacant sergeant position and it seemed like with our new hires and that vacant position, this is something we’ve talked about for some time, that now was a time to come to a logical resolution,” Baer mentioned. “We’re looking to make sure we had our resources laid out correctly. We gave those who wanted to be at leadership capacity at the department to do so and to then lay them out so we’re able to have good quality control and provide the best service that we can.”
Baer said over the years, the department has had other ranks, including captains and lieutenants, but due to previous hiring freezes and changes, that has fallen off.
“We haven’t gotten to where we needed that rank structure to what we once had and I think even those original structures could have been cleaner,” he remembered. “I want to create a cleaner chain of command so it’s clear who answers to who. For many years I was second in command, but it was unclear sometimes if my rank is a sergeant and there are other sergeants. If there was an incident, an injury or something, policies kick in and it goes to the senior sergeant, but I think there’s a cleaner way to do that where we got to the ranking officers based on their rank and position.
It would make it easier if say I’d be out of town,” he said. “It’s not clear after me who is next in command because everyone is an exempt employee and there’s no clearly defined non-exempt second in command.”
Currently, the department has Baer in his role and then the next level of rank is sergeant, of which there are four. One of those four, Bob Chapman acts as senior sergeant who also acts as deputy chief.
“There have been problems in the past, not with the performance of the deputy chief, but when it comes to union things, you have people of the same rank answering to the same rank,” Baer explained. “What I’ve laid out is a new rank structure that I think would be better and allow us to be more efficient.”
Baer’s proposal would be to have the chief position, then a captain’s position that would oversee the communications center, records and sergeants on the patrol shifts. Also reporting to that captain would a lieutenant that would oversee the detectives, major crimes, special operations and training.
“That would be clear because it would be the chief, the captain, the lieutenant to the sergeants then the other officers and employees,” Baer said. “We’ve got a plan where it doesn’t require us to add more employees and it should not cost us any more than what we’re paying now. We’re pulling some numbers, and it looks like in our overview that it could be cheaper to do it this way.”
Tony Chamberlain, safety director, said the savings wouldn’t be much, but the main point was that the change was “the right thing to do for the department.”
Circleville City Council Member Katie Logan Hedges asked Baer if this would adversely effect any current members of the department. Baer said it wouldn’t and that it would allow for more advancement.
“In a day in age as it is now, with all the things expected of law enforcement, having people work in a leadership capacity, to present new ideas and to mentor younger employees, I think it makes for a better environment for people to work in,” he explained.
Chamberlain said the department was not doing anything other than adding back something that was once present in the department years ago.
“It seems like a good time to make this move, we’ve been trying to make a move for quite a while,” Chamberlain remarked. “We now have the vacancy so it seems like now is a good time to do it if we can get it accomplished.”
Baer said he’d like to have the change made as soon as they could so they can do their needed assessments to fill the position.
“We’d like to do it as soon as possible and correct the rank structure,” he stated. “It would be more cost effective to do the assessments all at one time and do them a little bit differently than in the past because we’d be doing so many at once.”
The committee asked Chamberlain and Baer to have an ordinance ready for the next safety committee in July so they can look at it before sending it on to the city council for a vote.