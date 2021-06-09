CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the whereabouts of John A. Townsend, also known as Jack.
According to the law enforcement, the 77-year-old left his Circleville home and is believed to be traveling to the State of Georgia.
"Recent sightings, as of this morning, put John in the Gahanna or Reynoldsburg areas," Circleville police wrote on social media.
Townsend was last seen in a black Ohio State shirt, black shorts, black socks and brown sandals. He is noted to be driving a 2015 silver Lexus RX350 with a Georgia license plate; number CIS4833.
If local residents or anyone comes across Townsend or his vehicle, they are requested to contact the Circleville Police Department Communications Center at 740-474-8888.